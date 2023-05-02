Princess Charlotte cuddles pet dog Orla in second new birthday photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter turned eight on 2 May

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a brand new photo of Princess Charlotte, to thank royal fans for their well-wishes on their daughter's eighth birthday on Tuesday.

The sweet snap shows the young royal, wearing a blue and white striped knit, and beaming at the camera as she puts her arms around the family's pet cocker spaniel, Orla.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes," the social media caption read.

© Millie Pilkington Princess Charlotte pictured with the family's dog, Orla

The second snap of the Princess was captured by Millie Pilkington - William and Kate's private photographer from their 2011 wedding day.

The photographer also recently took the official photos of Prince Louis to mark his fifth birthday last month.

© The Princess of Wales Princess Charlotte turned eight on Tuesday

On the eve of Charlotte's birthday, Kensington Palace released a photograph of the Princess taken by mum Kate at the family's Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage over the weekend.

Charlotte, who is the image of a young Prince William, is pictured wearing a white and floral embroidered summer dress as she flashes a grin in a white wicker chair.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on May 2 2015, weighing 8lbs 3oz.

She is a great-great-great-great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria and is third in line to the throne.

