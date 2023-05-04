Zara Tindall talks motherhood 'struggles' in candid interview ahead of coronation

Zara Tindall is every inch the doting mother to her three children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and baby Lucas but recently made a heartfelt confession about her parenting struggles.

The revelation was made by the Olympic champion during an interview with Di Stewart, on IMG Golf's Opinion Matters podcast on Friday, which discusses all things golf. During the candid chat, the daughter of Princess Anne opened up about her hectic schedule and how she manages her non-stop itinerary whilst being a mum.

Zara shares her children with husband Mike

She said: "I think there's a lot of juggling going on, I think trying to fit everything in can be a real struggle, I don't think it's just me but what you do find hard as a mother with kids [is]trying to make sure that you spend the right amount of time and quality time with the kids as well as have a career and fit everything in around it is something that you think about every day."

Zara shares her three little ones with her husband and former England rugby captain, Mike Tindall, who exclusively opened up to about his adoring wife's "mum guilt," back in January.

© Mark Cuthbert Zara has such a special bond with her little ones

He said: "She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn't want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there."

Talking about her other incredible attributes he explained: "Her passion her compassion, her dedication I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it's just born in."

Mike is such a brilliant dad

Also in the interview with Di, Zara made an unexpected revelation about her lavish Gatcombe Park family home. Whilst golf featured as the main topic of conversation, the athlete explained that she and Mike have a 'golf room' featuring their very own golf simulator - and even baby Lucas knows what it is.

"Lucas knows exactly where the 'golf room' is, Mike built himself a cave, he's got a simulator. He probably doesn't spend as much time as he likes in there, but actually, I'm not that keen on the simulator," Zara explained.

Mike is currently in Japan

Both Zara and Mike are keen golfers, with the daughter of Princess Anne previously taking part in the Slingsby's Celebrity Golf Academy. Mike is currently in Japan to support the ISPS Handa Championship, a professional golf tournament held at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, Japan.

The husband and wife duo also host and an annual golf charity fundraiser which will see it's 10th anniversary this year. As always, the star-studded event will be held at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield.

