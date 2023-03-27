Princess Anne prepares for unusual engagement after special family celebrations The Princess is the hardest-working royal

Princess Anne has garnered a reputation for being the hardest-working member of the British royal family – and with good reason.

On Monday evening, the 72-year-old will head out for one of her more unusual engagements.

Anne is set to be guest of honour at the IFR Awards – the annual International Financing Review dinner on Monday evening. The event, which is being held at Grosvenor House, honours those working in the banking and finance arena.

Prior to that, Anne will host another awards ceremony on Monday – the Butler Trust Awards.

That event serves to recognise those who work in prisons, probation and youth justice settings, and the royal has been Patron since it was launched in 1985.

Anne has visited almost every prison across the UK

In addition to presenting our Awards, Anne has, over the years, visited almost every prison across the UK (many of them more than once), as well as many probation and youth justice offices, to see the work of the Award Winners first-hand, and to thank them for all they do.

It comes after the Princess enjoyed some sweet celebrations with her family.

Just last week, her youngest grandchild, Lucas Tindall celebrated his second birthday, on 21 March. Anne adores her grandchildren and is a hands-on grandma - as you can see in the video...

Given that Anne lives in such close proximity to daughter Zara and her family – the Tindalls live on the Gatcombe Estate alongside the royal – she was no doubt on hand to join them for some birthday fun.

In total, Princess Anne has five grandchildren. Her son Peter Phillips shares two daughter with his ex-wife Autumn: 12-year-old Savannah and ten-year-old Isla. Zara and Mike, meanwhile, are parents of three: Mia, nine, Lena, four, and little Lucas.

Princess Anne pictured with her granddaughter, Mia Tindall

Zara, 41, has previously described her mother as her role model, and said that in the future, she would like to be remembered "for being hard working and respectful and loyal and a good mum".

