Peter Phillips makes rare appearance with Mike Tindall

Peter Phillips made a surprise appearance at Cheltenham Festival earlier this week, joining his younger sister, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike.

The father-of-two, 45, was spotted in The Green Room at the Gloucestershire race on Tuesday, with friend and TV presenter Natalie Pinkham sharing a beaming Instagram snap with Peter and Mike. Former rugby star Mike teased fans ahead of the races with a hilarious video...

It's not known if Peter was joined by his girlfriend, Lindsay Wallace, at the Festival. The couple made their public debut at the Epsom Derby last year.

Peter and former wife, Autumn Phillips, finalised their divorce in June 2021 after announcing their separation the previous year.

The pair, who were together for 12 years, share two daughters, Savannah, 12, and ten-year-old Isla.

HELLO! understands that despite reports at the time saying Autumn planned to return to Canada after the split, she has remained in Gloucestershire so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters.

Businesswoman Autumn stepped out with her new beau, Donal Mulryan, founder of the UK development and construction company Rockwell, as she attended the Cirencester horse trials with her daughters last March, with a source telling HELLO! at the time: "They were enjoying a family day out at Cirencester."

Peter, who is the late Queen Elizabeth II's eldest grandchild, tends to keep a low profile, but he did join the rest of the royal family at the church service last Christmas.

The businessman is a managing director for SEL UK, a boutique sports management company.

Princess Anne's children, Peter and Zara, do not have royal titles.

This is because when a member of the royal family has a child, the rules say that only the father may pass on his title, and the only princes and princesses in the family have fathers in the direct line of succession.

Zara and Peter's father Captain Mark Phillips is not a member of the royal family, and he declined the offer of an earldom, so the children were not given titles from birth.

