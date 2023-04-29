Zara Tindall makes heartfelt revelation about her three children with Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall made a heartfelt confession about her three children Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, in a brand new interview - and it's so sweet.

Talking on the IMG Golf's Opinion Matters podcast on Friday, which discusses all things golf, the mother-of-three revealed her hopes of all three of her children - whom she shares with former England Rugby captain, Mike Tindall - learning to play the sport for future family games.

When asked by host, Di Stewart, whether she thinks family games are on the cards, she said: "Yeah I hope so, hopefully I'll be a little bit better by then, because I know exactly what's going to happen. They're all going to get better than us aren't they? And I'll be the mug at the back getting 15 shots, they'll be waiting for me!"

"So yeah it would be great if they all knew how to swing a club and you can do it together because, you know, that's what you kind of live for isn't it and making those moments together, being able to do them together is so much easier as well. We can all be interested in the same things, that's incredible."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara and Mike are doting parents

Despite her humble attitude towards her own golfing skills, the sport isn't entirely alien to the Queen's granddaughter as just last year she took part in the Slingsby celebrity golf academy 2022.

The Golf Academy initiative was created by Slingsby Gin with the aim of inspiring more women to get into golf and to champion the social side of the sport. Zara underwent six months of training and competed against Judy Murray, Dr Zoe Williams and Anna Woolhouse.

© Photo: Getty Images Mia and Lena are already taking after their dad

Zara and Mike also host and an annual golf charity fundraiser which last year saw a stellar line-up of A-Listers attend The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield. Mike is also currently in Japan to support the ISPS Handa Championship, a professional golf tournament held at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, Japan.

As for and Zara's children it isn't just golf that is on the cards as dad Mike revealed exclusively revealed to HELLO! that their two eldest are already following in his footsteps and attended Minichinhampton Rugby Club every sunday.

He explained: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only 9 and 4 so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

