Zara Tindall's unexpected room husband Mike loves in lavish Gatcombe Park home

Zara Tindall made an unexpected revelation about her lavish Gatcombe Park home she shares with her doting husband, Mike Tindall.

The equestrian made the revelation whilst chatting to journalist, Di Stewart, on IMG Golf's Opinion Matters podcast on Friday, which discusses all things golf. During the conversation, Zara explained she and Mike have a 'golf room' at home featuring their very own golf simulator - and even baby Lucas knows what it is.

Zara explained: "Lucas knows exactly where the 'golf room' is, Mike built himself a cave, he's got a simulator. He probably doesn't spend as much time as he likes in there, but actually I'm not that keen on the simulator."

Both Zara and Mike are keen golfers, with the daughter of Princess Anne previously taking part in the Slingsby's Celebrity Golf Academy. Mike is currently in Japan to support the ISPS Handa Championship, a professional golf tournament held at PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, Japan.

The husband and wife duo also host and an annual golf charity fundraiser which will see it's 10th anniversary this year. As always, the star-studded event will be held at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield.

During the interview, Zara also opened up about her two daughters, Mia, nine and Lena, four, and how they interact with the sport. The Olympic champion revealed that she hopes the sister duo will enjoy the games so they can enjoy family games in the future - but she did have one hilarious concern which you can be seen below.

She said: "So yeah it would be great if they all knew how to swing a club and you can do it together because, you know, that's what you kind of live for isn't it and making those moments together, being able to do them together is so much easier as well. We can all be interested in the same things, that's incredible."

However, it isn't just golf that Mia and Lena have an interest in as dad Mike revealed exclusively revealed to HELLO! that their two eldest are already following in his footsteps and attended Minichinhampton Rugby Club every Sunday.

He explained: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only 9 and 4 so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

