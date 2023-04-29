Mike Tindall sparks major fan reaction with unexpected photo you don't want to miss

The former England Rugby captain is married to Princess Anne's daughter…

Mike Tindall isn't shy of a comical update on social media and on Friday, the former rugby star sparked a major reaction from fans after his latest post.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 44-year-old shared a hilarious photo of himself clinging onto a golf buggy whilst wearing a vibrant pair of pink shorts adorned with green alien faces and silver disco balls.

Captioning the photo, the doting dad penned: "Looking in your calendar and realising there is only two weeks until the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Classic". The comment referred to the way Mike was looking into the distance whilst holding onto the car.

As well as the vivacious shorts, Mike sported a black golf shirt, a white cap and matching white trainers. Fans of the former England Rugby captain couldn't wait to weigh in on the funny snap.

Mike is in Japan

One fan penned: "Love the shorts lol." A second penned: "Oh man that guy is fabulous." A third added: "Love the shorts. Very posh." A fourth commenter joked: "Don’t forget the Coronation Tinds!!"

Mike has recently been documenting his time in Japan for this years ISPS Handa Championship and took to his Instagram account earlier this week to share highlights of his trip so far which you can see in the clip below.

Mike Tindall shares glimpse of Japan trip

On his Stories, Mike shared a reel containing numerous picturesque photos of the perfectly manicured golf course in addition to clips of himself cheering on professional Spanish golfer, Rafael Cabrera-Bello.

He also shared a quick selfie which showed him in full ISPS Handa uniform including a white cap and navy blue shirt emblazoned with the logo.

Captioning his post, Mike penned: "Great start to my Japan trip with @ips_handa @rcabrerabello was hitting it incredibly well! Watch this space come Sunday!!"

"Excellent, magic Mike," one fan replied. A second added: "Awesome! Enjoy buddy!!"

