King Charles' extended family NOT invited to coronation – details

As King Charles' big day nears, new details about who has made the 2,300 Westminster Abbey guest list are emerging – and it seems some key family members have been left out.

Whilst some absences had already been confirmed in the past weeks, including Sarah Ferguson and Meghan Markle's, it has now been revealed that the grandchildren of the late Queen's cousins have not been invited, despite attending major events in the past.

According to Richard Eden at the Daily Mail, those who will be absent include the granddaughter's of the Duke of Kent, Lady Amelia Windsor and her sister Lady Marina Windsor as well as Zenouska Mowatt, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra, who has confirmed she will watch the service on television.

© Getty Zenouska is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra

"I'm not going to the Coronation, but I'm really looking forward to watching it [on television]," she told Richard, before adding that she is "so excited" for the weekend.

Whilst the young family members will watch the coronation from home, their parents will be present at the service, witnessing the historic moment in person.

© Getty Zenouska Mowatt and Flora Vesterberg will watch the coronation from home

King Charles' big day has been planned for months, but just days before it seems that plans may have to change depending on the weather.

Rain looks likely to fall in the capital on Saturday at the time of the coronation, and it looks set to impact a significant moment for the royal family.

There is a risk that the flypast over Buckingham Palace will be cancelled as a result of the bad weather.

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor has not been invited to the coronation

Royals are not letting that affect their mood, with both the Prince and Princess of Wales speaking about their excitement during an outing in London on Thursday.

Whilst William spoke to crowds outside the Dog and Horse pub in Soho he revealed he is crossing his fingers so it doesn't rain.

© Getty William and Kate travelled on the Elizabeth Line to their engagement on Thursday

Kate, on the other hand, has warned the public to pack an umbrella. Speaking to one fan, she said: "I was just saying, make sure you find an umbrella because it might rain over the weekend." She then jokingly added: "Only in the best of British way."

