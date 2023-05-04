King Charles's coronation: Excitement as first royal guests depart for London

Just two days to go until King Charles is crowned

The first royal guests for King Charles’s coronation are London-bound!

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan have now departed Tokyo’s Haneda airport enroute to Britain.

The Japanese couple were among the first to confirm their attendance at the historic event.

Fumihito is the younger brother and heir presumptive of the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito. Find out everything you need to know about the Japanese royals in the video below...

He and his wife will travel nearly 6,000 miles to attend the coronation, where they will join notable esteemed guests and state figures.

© Rex Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko left for London on Thursday

The first foreign royal to confirm his attendance was Prince Albert II of Monaco, who will be joined by his wife, Princess Charlene.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain will also be there, while King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden will be joined by his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria.

© Rex The royal couple will be among the 2,300 guests at the Abbey

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands are attending and will bring their daughter and heir Princess Catharina-Amalia to the reception on the eve of the Coronation.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who recently underwent ‘extensive’ back surgery is being represented by her son and daughter-in-law, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. And the King and Queen of Norway will be represented by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

© Getty Japan's Crown Prince and his wife departed from Tokyo

The Dragon King of Bhutan will also attend as will King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife, Queen Rania.

While King Charles's Coronation will be a slimmed-down event in comparison to 1953, nearly the entire Royal family will be out in force.

Members from across the family - including Prince Harry, extended cousins and grandchildren - are expected to attend the ceremony.

© Photo: Getty Images The British royals will be out in force

Even the youngest members of the family such as Prince Louis are expected to be involved - much to the delight of royal fans.

Prince George will become the youngest future king to play an official role at a Coronation, having been named one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour.

The nine-year-old will be tasked with carrying the King’s robes alongside three other Pages of Honour - schoolboys Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

© Getty Prince George is taking on a starring role

The final guest list for the coronation, which makes up a congregation of more than 2,200 people, includes members of the Royal family, representatives from 203 countries and approximately 100 heads of state.

In addition to the guests seated in the Abbey, 400 young people representing charitable organisations nominated by the King and Queen, will have the opportunity to watch the service and processions from inside St Margaret’s Church, next to Westminster Abbey.