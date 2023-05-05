Queen Consort Camilla to be officially recognised as Queen Camilla following King’s Coronation

This Saturday, at King Charles's coronation, Camilla, formerly the Queen Consort, will be officially recognised as Queen Camilla.

Lambeth Palace published a notice that on May 3rd, 2023, King Charles issued a Royal Warrant stating that from Coronation Day itself, Her Majesty should be named Queen Camilla in prayers said for or referring to the Royal Family.

For the last eight months, all references have been to 'Camilla, the Queen Consort.'

The Royal Warrant stipulates that the title change for 75-year-old Camilla should be reflected "in every prayer for the Royal Family contained in any form of service authorized for use in the Church of England," for which 74-year-old Charles is the Supreme Governor.

Camilla's new title will officially be in effect once she is crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, according to the Warrant.

Although her new title will not be official until she is crowned with her husband, the transition process in royal documentation has already begun.

Buckingham Palace referred to the King's wife as Queen Camilla, not Queen Consort, for the first time on the coronation's official invitation since Charles' accession in September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

This change indicated the title Camilla would likely adopt after Saturday's historic service.

© Hugo Burnand The King and Queen Consort pose for a portrait in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace

The BBC reported that Camilla was initially expected to be known as Queen Consort at the beginning of the reign to differentiate her from Queen Elizabeth, with the coronation providing the right moment to adopt the Queen title, which now appears to be the case.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth expressed her desire for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles became King. In a message timed to the eve of her Accession Day in February 2022, the history-making monarch shared her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort and continue her loyal service.

When Camilla married then-Prince Charles in 2005, it was announced that she would be known as Princess Consort when her husband became monarch.

However, Queen Elizabeth's blessing was a significant indication that Camilla would be crowned alongside her husband.

© Getty Prince Charles and Queen Consort Camilla got married on 9 April 2005

At Saturday's coronation, Camilla will wear the magnificent Queen Mary's Crown, which has undergone minor alterations, such as resetting the headpiece with the Cullinan III, IV, and V diamonds from Queen Elizabeth's jewellery collection.

Set with 2,200 diamonds, the headpiece was worn by Queen Mary during the 1911 coronation alongside her husband, King George V.

This occasion marks the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Queen Consort instead of commissioning a new one.

The palace cited "sustainability and efficiency" as the reason for reusing the crown. The last time a Queen Consort's crown was reused was in the 18th century when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena's crown.

