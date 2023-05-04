What does ‘pledge allegiance to the King’ mean? The Homage of the People explained

King Charles III's coronation on 6 May 2023 was always going to be an historic occasion. However, a new addition to the otherwise ancient service has been getting special attention after it was revealed that members of the public would be asked to join in.

But what is the pledge of allegiance which people are being requested to give to the King, what does it mean, and is everyone required to do it? HELLO! explores all there is to know about the surprise addition to King Charles III's coronation below.

What does 'pledge allegiance to the King' mean?

This pledge of allegiance which the public have been asked to say is a new addition to the otherwise very ancient ceremony known as the 'Homage of the People'. In the past, it was less realistic to expect that people would be able to join in across the world with part of a coronation service, but now with the nature of TV and streaming, it has seemingly been decided that including everyone for part of the service would make sense.

WATCH: Learn all about King Charles III's ancient coronation traditions and rituals

While announcing the new tradition, Lambeth Palace said it hoped the significant change to the historic service would result in a "great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King" from those watching on television, online or gathered in the open air at big screens.

A spokesman for Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop's office, continued: "The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because [it's] brand new. [It's] something that we can share in because of technological advances, so not just the people in the Abbey, but people who are online, on television, who are listening, and who are gathered in parks, at big screens and churches."

The Homage of the People will replace the traditional Homage of Peers during which a long line of hereditary peers used to kneel and make a pledge to the monarch in person. The purpose of both oaths remains the same, however: to represent the pledge taker's dedication to the monarch as the monarch is crowned.

How do you pledge allegiance to King Charles?

During King Charles III's coronation service in Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023, members of the public will be invited to join in with a moment in the ceremony named the Homage of the People.

© Getty Images King Charles III will be crowned on 6 May 2023

At this point in the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will ask that "all persons of goodwill in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other realms and the territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all."

DISCOVER: How much will King Charles' coronation cost?

Then, all in the Abbey as well as those watching at home will be called upon to respond with this oath: "I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God." Following this moment, a fanfare will be played by the King's trumpeters in Westminster Abbey.

© Getty Images King Charles shall be crowned on this historic throne

The Archbishop will then say: "God save the King," to which the public watching all around the world will be invited to respond with "God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live for ever."

Do I have to swear allegiance to the King?

No, instructions have been clear that the pledge of allegiance is an entirely voluntary moment during the coronation. No one is required to take this oath at home. Indeed, the order of service itself will be calling only upon "all who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere" to say the oath.

Enjoyed this story? Sign up to our Royal Explainer to receive early access to our Coronation Daily special newsletter every Monday to Friday.