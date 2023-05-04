6 royals not attending King Charles's coronation - in photos

The guest list for King Charles's coronation on 6 May has been confirmed, with a 2,300-strong congregation expected inside Westminster Abbey.
Family and friends of Charles and Camilla, foreign royals, politicians, world leaders, celebrities and charity representatives will attend the service in London.
However, there are some royals who won't be in attendance on the day.
The Duke of Sussex will fly over from the US to attend his father and stepmother's coronation, but the Duchess of Sussex will remain in Montecito with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Archie's fourth birthday coincides with the same day as his grandfather is crowned, and Prince Harry is expected to make a swift return to California to be back to celebrate his son's special day.
HELLO! takes a look at the other royals who will not be at the coronation.
