How long will King Charles' coronation service last?

King Charles III's coronation preparations are well underway as guests arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of His Majesty's coronation on Saturday. But just how long is the ceremony due to last once it begins?

While the majority of those attending have been asked to be at the Abbey from 9am BST on 6 May 2023, the service itself is not due to begin until 11am BST. Find out here just how long all the traditions are likely to take below.

How long will the coronation last?

King Charles will be crowned on 6 May 2023

King Charles III's coronation is due to last around two hours. The ceremony should begin at 11am BST and is meant to be coming to an end at 1pm BST. However, as previously mentioned, guests have been arriving at the Abbey all morning.

For many involved with the coronation including His Majesty the King, the coronation is a whole day affair in many ways.

Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned alongside King Charles

Plus, with celebrations of the coronation planned for the whole bank holiday weekend, many events across the country will also last long beyond the 1pm end point of the crucial service.

What time will the coronation finish?

As previously mentioned, King Charles III's coronation should finish at around 1pm BST. But of course, if for any reason you are unable to watch the ceremony live it will be possible to watch the whole two hour long service via streaming at any time.

How can I watch the coronation?

Coverage of the King's coronation will be aired live on television, and millions around the world are expected to tune in to witness the historic ceremony. Between the 6th and 7th of May, the BBC is offering local community venues such as churches, town halls and libraries a one-off TV license dispensation to mark the occasion.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport have also invested over £1million into the creation of over 30 public big screen sites across the UK. Allowing large crowds to gather in celebration of the coronation, viewers can head to sites including London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Belfast, Manchester, Leeds, Hull, Bristol, Brighton, and Plymouth.

