Prince Harry will soon be arriving at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III's coronation. However, His Majesty's son is likely not going to be getting a front row seat for the ceremony.

So where will the 38-year-old royal, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, be sat for the historic ceremony? HELLO! looks into all we know so far about King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation seating plan.

Where will Prince Harry sit at King Charles III's coronation?

King Charles and Prince Harry once had a close relationship

There has been no official confirmation about where Prince Harry will be sat for the coronation of his father and his step-mother. However, we do know that the Duke of Sussex is not going to have any official role in the coronation.

This suggests he may therefore not be sat at the front of the church along with other members of his family such as his brother the Prince of Wales and his children. Some publications including The Mirror have reported that Harry is due to be sat in the third row of guests for the coronation, although others have reported he may be sat even further back.

Charles' invite for Harry to join his family at the coronation shows that all ties have not been cut between the two despite Harry's recent controversial interviews and book Spare in which he criticized his family.

Where will Harry stay for the coronation?

Frogmore Cottage

The Prince is expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage for the duration of the trip - the Sussexes' UK residence which they have been requested to vacate this summer, in a move sanctioned by King Charles.

This could well be the last time that Harry stays in his former home, which is where his son Prince Archie spent the first few months of his life. This would also be chance for him to collection any last belongings in the house, for the couple to have in their Montecito mansion.

Frogmore is located in Windsor, which is conveniently located for Harry to travel into central London for the coronation celebrations. It hasn't been announced how long Harry will be in town for, and when he will return home to America, but the couple's statement did only reference Saturday 6 May.

Why is Meghan Markle not attending King Charles III's coronation?

© Getty Meghan Markle announced she wouldn't be attending the coronation in April

Meghan Markle is staying in the US to look after the royal couple's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet so it seems likely that she will remain residing at their magnificent Montecito mansion. It is Prince Archie's birthday on 6 May, so it is likely they will be celebrating this privately as well as potentially catching up with King Charles III's coronation ceremony.

