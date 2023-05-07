Second last-minute drop out for King Charles coronation concert confirmed due to sickness - details

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball has been forced to drop out of the coronation concert on Sunday due to illness.
The radio host was due to present coverage of the spectacular royal event which is taking place at Windsor Castle later this evening.
Taking to Twitter, Zoe penned: "Absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me. Was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later."
She finished by adding: "@radioleary and @scott_mills have got you covered. I'm heading back to bed."
Whilst Zoe wasn't actually due to be on stage for the event, this is the second last-minute change affecting the coronation concert. On Friday, it was confirmed that singer-songwriter Freya Ridings had pulled out of the concert due to a mystery illness. She will be replaced by Be Kind hitmaker, Zak Abel.
Fans and friends raced to the comments section to send messages of support, with one writing: "Oh no Zoe. That’s really rotten," while a second remarked: "So sorry to hear you are poorly. I was so looking forward to seeing you tonight at the concert. Get well soon."
A third chimed in: "Oh no! You’ll be missed. Get well soon," and a fourth sweetly added: "Gutted for you Zoe - you can watch on the telly with the rest of us!! Get well soon."
Zoe's announcement comes just hours before the concert is due to kick off. The government website states that the coronation concert will begin at 8pm on Sunday 7 May.
The evening's event will be taking part in the grounds of Windsor Castle in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and broadcast across BBC television and radio stations. Meanwhile, millions more will be tuning in at home.
The likes of Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are set to take to the stage to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The line-up will also include Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Zak Abel and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.
Other acts announced are: Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Winwood and world-renowned pianist Lang Lang.
