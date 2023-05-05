Major last-minute change to coronation concert as act drops out - details

One of the highlights of the approaching weekend will be the coronation concert that is due to take place on Sunday, but it has been announced that there will be a major change to the line-up.

Just days ahead of the event, singer Freya Ridings who was due to perform confirmed that she had dropped out as she was "unwell". The BBC confirmed the news, revealing that the 29-year-old will instead be replaced by Zak Abel who has collaborated with the likes of Gorgon City, Kygo and Tom Misch. In a statement, the BBC said: "The BBC has announced that British singer-songwriter Zak Abel is stepping in to perform at Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, replacing Freya Ridings, who has had to pull out, due to being unwell and therefore unable to perform."

WATCH: Royal fans gather on The Mall ahead of Coronation

It continued: "Having being diagnosed with otosclerosis, overgrowth and brittleness of the stapes bone in the ear, which can lead to hearing loss, when he was just 21, Zak has overcome a number of hurdles in order to achieve success in the competitive world of music, which has led him to the opportunity to perform at this once in a lifetime event."

Speaking about joining the line-up, Zak said: "I am honoured and overwhelmed to be included in the Coronation celebrations. To have the opportunity to be part of such a historic moment is something I will forever be humbled by and will never forget."

The coronation concert will take place outside Windsor Castle and has a star-studded line-up with Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry all confirmed to be playing. They'll be joined by Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Steve Winwood and Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

© Dave J Hogan Freya pulled out due to ill health

Also joining the proceedings are DJ Pete Tong and his Ibiza Classics collection, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and Lucy, who won the Channel 4 show, The Piano. There will also be a spoken word performance from Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor.

There is also set to be a major Hollywood star during the extravaganza with Tom Cruise making a surprise appearance. The Mission Impossible star will be among a host of stars who will appear in video segments to share facts about the newly-crowned King and Queen.

Tom won't be the only famous face delivering these facts, as others will be supplied by Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and former Strictly star Oti Mabuse.

© Mike Marsland Zak will be acting as Freya's replacement

One fact will also be supplied by beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh in a moment that could potentially rival the Queen's iconic skit with Paddington Bear ahead of the Party at the Palace Concert held during her Platinum Jubilee.

See some of the Coronation Concert's line-up below...

