King Charles and Queen Camilla follow poignant family tradition after coronation service

King Charles and Queen Camilla have made a poignant tribute following their historic coro​nation, which took place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Their coronation bouquet has been placed at the grave of unknown soldier at the Abbey – as a mark of respect as requested by Queen Camilla. This tradition tends to be carried out by royal brides to honour Britain's fallen soldiers.

A photo from the King and Queen's official twitter account shows a delicate bouquet of yellow, white and pink flowers sitting on the tomb. It is a simple-tied bunch of English spring flowers including auriculas and lily of the valley – both of which featured in the Queen's wedding bouquet in 2005 – along with hellebores, which the King wore in his buttonhole during the couple's wedding 18 years ago and are a particular favourite of his. Jasmine and wallflowers add to the sweet scent of the bouquet, which was created by Shane Connolly.

The Queen Mother was the first royal to start this thoughtful tradition in 1923, when she placed her own bouquet at the grave of her brother Fergus - who was killed in 1915 at the Battle of Loos during the First World War - after marrying George VI. The thoughtful gesture started a royal wedding tradition, which has been honoured by brides ever since.

While the coronation was not a wedding, and Queen Camilla did not carry a bouquet, there were many flowers used in the day's celebrations. On the day, Westminster Abbey was decked out in seasonal flowers and foliage grown around the UK and expertly arranged by Shane Connolly and Co. The Grave of the Unknown Warrior was framed with fresh spring flowers, symbolic of remembrance.

These include sprigs of rosemary, bay for virtue, bluebells and forget-me-nots for constancy of love, daffodils for chivalry, cowslips, lilac for memories of youth, and lily of the valley and auriculas, which both appeared in the Queen Consort's wedding bouquet in 2005.

The Quire also featured two floral installations of seasonal flowers that were positioned at either side of the Quire, surrounding the entrance to the Coronation Theatre, where the majority of the service took place.

The colour palette was influenced by the rich golds, burgundies, purples, pinks and reds of the High Altar and the Cosmati Pavement, as well as the King and Queen Consort's Robes of State and Estate.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach

The installations featured hellebores – a particular favourite of the King, which appeared in his buttonhole for his wedding in 2005 – honeysuckle, tulips, ranunculus, jasmine, and aquilegia, which is an ancient symbol of the Holy Spirit, with foliage of rosemary, birch, bay and hazel, and wild broom grown on the Isle of Skye.

