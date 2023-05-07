King Charles' bodyguard closely watched him during coronation service – did you see?

King Charles' closest family members sat at the front of Westminster Abbey to watch the coronation ceremony on Saturday, but there was another familiar face sitting among the senior royals for the occasion who you may have missed.

The King's personal close protection bodyguard was spotted sitting in the congregation, just behind where Prince Harry was sitting with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

The security officer made a low-key appearance and blended into the crowd dressed in a formal suit and purple striped tie, but was no doubt poised and ready should he need to assist the King and Queen Consort or other royal family members during the ceremony.

King Charles' bodyguard has not been named publicly, but has been close at hand during many of the monarch's public engagements over the past few months, including the King's walkabout along the Mall on Friday afternoon.

He was heard asking members of the public to put their phone down and "enjoy the moment" during their meetings with the King, and stayed close behind His Majesty as he shook hands and thanked well-wishers for queuing to join in the coronation celebrations.

While the King and Queen Consort's personal security staff were all present during the coronation, the monarch also enlisted his sister, Princess Anne, to take on a special role as his Gold-Stick-in-Waiting for the procession back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

As Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, Anne essentially acted as the King's bodyguard and was entrusted with the King's safety. She was pictured leading a procession of armed forces personnel behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's carriage on horseback as they left Westminster Abbey and returned to Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne then joined the military to greet the new King in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

Speaking about her coronation outfit, she told CBC News: "I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

The Princess Royal changed outfits within Westminster Abbey in just minutes ahead of taking on the important duties, removing her coronation cloak to reveal her smart military attire when she mounted her horse following the ceremony.