Major Hollywood star to feature during King Charles' Coronation Concert

We've already seen megastars confirmed to appear at the Coronation Concert on 7 May, but now it's been revealed that Hollywood legend Tom Cruise will also be making an virtual appearance during the proceedings.

The star, 60, will be descending on Windsor on Sunday following the Coronation of King Charles, with Take That, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry all confirmed to be playing at the Coronation Concert in Windsor. However the actor won't be performing, but will instead appear in a video, sharing little-known facts about the newly crowned King and Queen. Tom won't be the only famous face delivering these facts, as others will be supplied by Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and former Strictly star Oti Mabuse.

One fact will also be supplied by beloved children's character Winnie the Pooh in a moment that could potentially rival the Queen's iconic skit with Paddington Bear ahead of the Party at the Palace Concert held during her Platinum Jubilee.

It has also been revealed that more acts will be joining the proceedings with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Steve Winwood and Chinese pianist Lang Lang all joining the line-up.

They'll also be joined by DJ Pete Tong and his Ibiza Classics collection, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and Lucy, who won the Channel 4 show, The Piano.

There will also be a spoken word performance from Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor.

Speaking about joining the line-up, Steve said: "I was alive and just about remember the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I, together with millions and millions of other people all around the globe, am a lifelong monarchist. So to be included in the Coronation celebrations of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla is for me a lifetime achievement for which I’m extremely humbled and honoured."

Olly added: "It's such an honour to be asked to perform for King Charles' Coronation concert at such an iconic castle. An event that will go down in history, and one I’ll be proud to tell my kids about one day."

Mission Impossible star Tom has long been an admirer of the Royal Family, and has met numerous royals during his illustrious career.

During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, Tom said he "greatly admired" the late monarch praising her "tremendous dignity" and "devotion".

He also shared an incredible anecdote about the time that he met the late Prince Philip, saying: "He was telling me the wonderful story of how he got the first helicopter into Buckingham Palace during (the Queen's) coronation. Fantastic story. I was this close to going, ‘I’d like to land a helicopter, if you ever need a helicopter, I think I could put it right there.'"

He added: "Since I was four years old I wanted to make movies and fly aeroplanes."

