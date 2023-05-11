The Prince and Princess of Wales's bridesmaid Eliza Lopes returns to Westminster Abbey 12 years after starring role

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla will have no doubt brought back some special memories to the Prince and Princess of Wales since it was the place they exchanged their vows.

Just like most royal couples, the wedding was a huge affair, with around 1,900 guests invited to the religious ceremony and some 600 people then invited to a luncheon at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen.

Over a decade on from their royal wedding, Prince William and Princess Kate looked resplendent in their royal robes as they arrived on the steps of Westminster Abbey. But not only that, the couple – who married on 29 April 2011 – were joined by one of their bridesmaids, Eliza Lopes.

Eliza, now 15, is the granddaughter of Queen Camilla and her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. She was just three when she took on the role of flower girl at the royal wedding. The youngster was seen being picked up by her step-grandfather, then-Prince Charles, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to see the huge crowds.

Other members of the bridal party included: Lady Louise Windsor, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Grace van Cutsem, William Lowther-Pinkerton and Tom Pettifer.

© Getty Eliza Lopes with King Charles at Buckingham Palace after Prince William and Kate's wedding

Meanwhile, when the Queen Consort was crowned alongside the King during the 6 May coronation service, she had four Pages of Honour who performed roles alongside the Ladies in Attendance. The schoolboys were her three grandsons, twin boys Gus and Louis, aged 13, by her daughter Laura Lopes, and 13-year-old Frederick, by son Tom Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, ten, Mrs Elliot's grandson.

Eliza's parents are Laura and Harry Lopes, who are also parents to 13-year-old twin boys Gus and Louis. Although Laura and her family keep a low profile, Camilla's daughter clearly enjoys a good relationship with Prince William and Kate.

© Getty Eliza, now 15, seen arriving at the coronation (centre)

Of course, a great deal has changed since then with Camilla revealing in the same Vogue interview: "The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff."

The Queen Consort also spoke about her regular communications with her grandchildren. "It’s very nice getting a text," she said. "We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That's the way it's always been."

© Photo: Getty Images Prince William and Kate married on 29 April 2011

Of being a grandma, Camilla previously said: "It's very nice because you haven’t got the full responsibility. You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won't allow, then give them back again."

