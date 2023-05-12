Why Princess Kate and Meghan Markle never got to wear necklace worn by Princess Diana just before her death

The late Princess of Wales wore the jewel to attend the gala evening for Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in June 1997

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex have worn many jewels previously owned by their late mother-in-law Princess Diana, but there is one special necklace that both royals have missed out on showcasing – a diamond and pearl necklace that the late Princess famously wore at her last official engagement before her tragic death.

The incredible jewel, created by Crown jewellers Garrard back in 1997, was made from 178 diamonds totalling 51 carats and five matching 12mm South Sea pearls.

Princess Diana wore the necklace as she attended a gala performance of 'Swan Lake' At London's Royal Albert Hall in 1997

Diana debuted the jewel, thought to be the first one she had chosen herself and not borrowed from the Crown, at the gala evening for Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in June 1997.

Whilst Diana was involved in the design and creation of the jewel for many months before its debut, contrary to reports, the royal never actually owned the jewel — nor did she intend to purchase or keep it after the event.

The late Princess was involved in the creation of the jewel for many months before its debut

Following the Princess's official engagement, Diana returned the necklace to David Thomas at Garrard, who later made a pair of coordinating diamond and pearl drop earrings mounted in platinum, which were not finished when Diane died that August.

The outing was Diana's last before her death in August 1997

Upon her passing, Princess Diana's family authorised the sale of the Swan Lake Suite to a private buyer, directing a portion of the proceeds to UNICEF in honour of the Princess's efforts in landmine abolition.

Evelyne Poumellec, head of jewellery design at Garrard between 1996 and 1998, has now spoken exclusively to the Daily Mail as the incredible necklace and matching earrings, known as the "Swan Lake Suite," are going up for auction next month.

© Getty Meghan has worn many jewels that belonged to Princess Diana, seen her with Princess Diana's Aquamarine ring on her wedding day

Evelyne reveals that the necklace was made deliberately to represent the Princess's modern take on fashion – and it includes an incredible hidden detail.

© Getty When pregnant with her first child, the Duchess of Sussex wore a simple gold bracelet which once belonged to Princess Diana

"It has movement by having one row at the back, allowing the wearer flexibility," Evelyne told the publication. "It reflects modernity against a backdrop of formal jewellery; it is classic yet fashionable."

© Getty Back in 2019, Kate dazzled in a pair of elegant diamond and pearl earrings that once belonged to Diana

Of the hidden detail she couldn't resist adding, she added: "The necklace is based on a reversed tiara and [the style mimics] when you write by hand lots of letter Es joined together. E is the first initial of my name, designed by me and fit for a princess."

