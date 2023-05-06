Meghan Markle's close friend celebrates Archie’s fourth birthday with special Princess Diana link

Meghan Markle's dear friend has marked the milestone of Prince Archie's fourth birthday on Saturday while thousands line the streets in the UK to celebrate the King’s Coronation. In the sweet birthday tribute, Prince Archie could be seen reaching out to a photograph of Harry’s late mum Princess Diana.

Sadly, Prince Harry missed the beginning of his son's birthday as he jetted to the UK to attend his dad King Charles' coronation - which was hosted on the same day as Archie's birthday, May 6. The Duke of Sussex will make the journey home to his family in California shortly after the royal ceremony comes to an end.

Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex stayed at their home celebrating her son's birthday with both their children Archie and Lilibet Diana. Close friend and photographer Misa Harriman got involved in the celebrations as he wished Archie a very happy birthday. He posted the heartwarming photograph of Archie reaching out to Diana and wrote some kind words. He said: "Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Archie."

Many people flooded the comments section with their own well wishes. "Happy birthday our little Prince, Archie!" One fan wrote, among the comments. "Happiest birthdays to Archie," another wrote.

Prince Harry will jet back to the US after the ceremony

Royal fans will recognise the cute moment that Misa shared as it also appeared in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which aired late last year on the streaming service. In the lovely clip, Meghan said, "Who is that?" to Archie while looking at the photograph of Princess Diana. As Archie reached out to the photograph, his mum told him: "Hey, Grandma… That's your Grandma."

Prince Harry has jetted to the UK for the King's coronation

Misa is counted in Meghan and Prince Harry's inner circle and he has a close relationship with the couple. The photographer has been there at some of their milestone moments and captured many of their special moments on camera. He took the very intimate photograph Meghan used to announce the pregnancy of her second child in 2021 and later Lilibet Diana's first birthday party photograph.

Recently, Meghan spoke with pride about her photographer friend on a recent Ted Talk. She said: "Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I have experienced his talent first hand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family." The Duchess of Sussex also celebrated his activism and work capturing the Black Lives Matter protests.

Meghan stayed at home with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan added: "His lens has captured everything from events that have changed the world, moments that we all desperately needed to see along with some of the planet's most recognisable faces. But this was not always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success."

