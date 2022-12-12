14 amazing photos of royals having fun in the snow Snow much fun!

From ski slopes and sleigh rides to chic alpine winter-wear, there's nothing quite like playing in the snow – and the even the royals love it too!

Each year when they are not on official travel duties, members of the British royal family traditionally love heading to the likes of Klosters, Lech and Verbier for a fun-filled winter getaway.

VIDEO: Mike Tindall shares magical video of snow-filled day with Zara and the kids

Whether they're relaxing in a luxury resort or making the most of the snow, there have been plenty of beautiful photo opportunities for our favourite royals.

Take a look back at this wintry video of Harry and Meghan greeting crowds in the snow in Bristol...

Loading the player...

Over the years, King Charles has enjoyed plenty of annual ski trips with Prince William and Prince Harry when they were children. The late Princess Diana also took her sons on a few snow-filled getaways. The tradition has since continued as William headed to the French Alps with his wife Kate and their eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in 2016.

Prince William and Kate in the French Alps, 2016

During the trip, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed of their playful side when they found themselves battling in the snowy setting of the French Alps. This vacation marked their first holiday as a family-of-four.

In honour of the occasion, Kensington Palace shared six charming pictures and released this statement at the time, which read: "This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow.

ROYAL LATEST: King Charles and Camilla's poignant Christmas card taken days before the Queen's death

ROYAL LATEST: King Charles and Camilla's poignant Christmas card taken days before the Queen's death

"It was very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well. The Duke and Duchess hope people enjoy the photos."

Meghan Markle greets royal fans in the snow, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a walkabout in the snow in Bristol in February 2019, during a series of royal engagements.

Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, wrapped up in a black coat by William Vintage and olive green suede boots by Sarah Flint.

William and Kate's Christmas party in Kensington Palace, 2018

In December 2018, Prince William and Kate hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for the families of military personnel serving in Cyprus over the festive period. At one point, the royals were seen getting into the festive spirit by throwing same fake snow balls.

NEW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share never-before-seen wedding photos – and look at Elton John's reaction

Looking picture perfect in her black knit cardigan and tartan skirt, Kate happily joined in a play fight with fake snowballs as she entertained military children at the party.

Prince William and Kate in Norway, 2018

During their four-day visit to Sweden and Norway in February 2018, the Duke and Duchess took in breathtaking views at Holmenkollen. However, an unsuspected William was in for a surprise when his wife lobbed a snowball into his face – much to the delight of the crowds!

Prince Harry in Lech, 1993

Princess Diana took her sons to Lech in Austria, a skiing resort which boasts a stunning setting thanks to its cosy alpine chalets, picturesque rivers and snow-capped mountains. Here Harry, then eight years-old, seen on the slopes holding on to a ski lift.

GALLERY: The royals rocking skiwear through the years

Prince William in Lech, 1993

The second-in-line to the throne looked adorable in his matching salopettes and jacket. William appeared confident as ever on the slopes with his skiers.

Princess Diana in Lech, 1993

Princess Diana spent the break taking to the slopes with her sons, no doubt teaching them the ropes - and it clearly sparked a long-term passion for the pair as they have continued to participate in the sport to this day.

Princess Estelle in Sweden, 2015

Princess Estelle of Sweden had some fun in the snow during her third birthday celebration at Haga Palace.

Snow angel Estelle enjoyed a little snowball fight as she posed for pictures in honour of her third birthday.

Princess Marie in Switzerland, 2015

Princess Marie of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark joined other members of the Danish Royal family on their annual ski holiday in Col-de-Bretaye near Villars-sur-Ollon. The pair looked snug in the chic winter gear.

Crown Princess Mary in Verbier, 2015

Princess Mary of Denmark and Princess Josephine of Denmark looked delighted to be cruising on snow on their sledge.

The Dutch royal family in Lech, 2015

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander were skiing in the picture-perfect resort of Lech, where they've been going for years, along with their daughters Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

At one point, Maxima was in high spirits, giving Ariane an improvised skiing lesson during the photocall.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.