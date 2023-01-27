When royals are spotted off-duty from Princess Kate to Meghan Markle Out of office is on!

Fans are used to seeing members of the royal family on official engagements, looking immaculate as they carry out their duties. But their lives aren't only spent on royal outings, and the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle are among the royals to have been spotted off-duty, enjoying family days out or going incognito as they pop to the shops.

Fans love seeing their more casual looks and surprise appearances, which are a far cry to their normal working days. See the best photos of Kate, Meghan and other royals off-duty, as well as this video showing Princess Kate on an unofficial outing.

WATCH: Princess of Wales looks serene during unexpected outing

Princess of Wales

Kate loves a Breton-striped top for her mummy outings. Her go-to look when she's running after the kids seems to be a pair of skinny jeans, her Sebago boat shoes and a striped long-sleeve top.

Princess of Wales

She sported a similar look back in June 2014 when George was a tiny tot.

Sophie Wessex

The Countess of Wessex is also a fan of a striped tee. She enjoyed the British sunshine during an outing to the Festival of British Eventing with her daughter Louise, who also dressed down in a T-shirt and purple jeans.

Meghan Markle

In 2019, Prince Harry's wife hosted an intimate baby shower at The Mark hotel in New York. Meghan was pictured arriving and leaving the swish Upper East Side hotel over the course of a few days, showing off her chic style.

For her first surprise appearance, the mum-to-be dressed her growing baby bump in an all-black ensemble. We loved her vintage silk trapeze coat by Courrèges, which she is believed to have sourced from William Vintage. Meghan hid behind her black shades but flashed a smile as she swiftly got into her car.

Meghan Markle

Preparing to head back to London, Meghan dressed comfortably for her eight-hour plane journey. She chose head-to-toe athleisure for her flight, wearing adidas trainers, Lulu Lemon sports leggings and an Ingrid and Isabel jacket zipped up over her bump, layering a chic camel coat over the top.

She carried a Cuyana leather weekend bag, which featured a small monogrammed 'H', most likely belonging to Prince Harry. Sweetly, Meghan also wore a cap in support of her friend Abigail Spencer, which is a promo product for the actress' TV show, Rectify.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana was known to rock a baseball cap too. The mum-of-two is pictured here in 1989, shortly after dropping off William and Harry at school.

The Queen

We rarely saw the late Queen off-duty, let alone dine out in a restaurant. But on occasion, Her Majesty did step out for some dinner with her friends. Here, she was pictured arriving at The Ivy for a pal's birthday in 2017.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

We usually see the York sisters at big family events such as Easter, Christmas, Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour. They normally pull out the stops with their most extravagant headwear and dresses, but when they aren't representing the royal family, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie like to show off their unique individual style. We love Eugenie's one-shouldered frock here, and Beatrice's leather jacket and metallic skirt combo.

Sarah Ferguson

It's not always easy to keep the kids entertained! Sarah, Duchess of York found herself playing a game of hide and seek with her daughter Beatrice, then two, at a polo event back in 1991.

Princess Diana

Fans hardly ever see royals in swimwear, but here Diana was spotted on holiday in St Tropez, lapping up the sun in a neon swimsuit and matching cover-up.

Queen Consort Camilla

Queen Consort Camilla is passionate about reading and last year she headed to a local book swap location near Birkhall while dressed down in a khaki jacket and faded jeans. She also wore knee-high socks tucked into her trousers into her socks, worn pulled up high, and added a pair of sturdy walking boots.

Princess of Wales

At the polo in June 2018, William and Kate enjoyed a family day out with their two elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The mum-of-three, who was on maternity leave with Prince Louis, looked totally carefree as she played with her kids away from the cameras.

Meghan Markle

Not every off-duty moment is a happy occasion. Last year, Meghan Markle paid an inconspicuous visit to Uvalde following a school shooting. The Duchess of Sussex laid flowers at the makeshift memorial as she paid her respects.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice rocking her athleisure look, with a green juice in hand of course.

Princess of Wales

Long before she was a royal, Kate was snapped hanging out with her boyfriend William, her future brother-in-law Harry and their close-knit circle of friends. The Duchess is pictured in 2008, tucking into a sandwich at William's birthday picnic.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry used to enjoy many a night out, and in 2012, he was seen leaving the Novikov restaurant following a night out. The royal looked super suave in a white shirt for his meal out.

Princess Diana

Diana almost managed to fly under the radar during a skiing holiday in Lech, covering up with sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Princess of Wales

Biker jacket? Check. Jeans? Check. Wellington boots? Check!

Meghan Markle

A month after her royal wedding, Meghan looked carefree and relaxed as she enjoyed a day out with her friends at Coworth Park, including Serena Williams.

Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate were snapped attending the wedding of their friends Laura Bechtolsheimer and Mark Tomlinson in Arosa, Switzerland in March 2013, just four months before they welcomed Prince George.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice arrives for her first day of university back in 2008, ready to start her course on History and History of Ideas at Goldsmith's.

The Wales'

When the Wales attend church, they are not strictly in working mode, but they do dress to the nines wearing smart coats and hats. In contrast, when Kate goes to church back home in Berkshire with the Middletons, she still opts for an elegant coat and dress, but foregoes the headgear.

