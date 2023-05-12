Crown Princess Mary's surprising admission about meeting future husband Crown Prince Frederik

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on Sunday, but did you know that Mary once made a surprising admission about the first time they met?

Australian-born Mary Donaldson, who was working in advertising at the time, met her future husband at the Slip Inn pub during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

The 32-year-old Crown Prince, who was in Australia to support Denmark's Olympic sailing team, reportedly asked Mary for her phone number and the pair's romance developed over a long-distance relationship.

But the future Crown Princess was not aware that the man she was speaking to was in fact royalty when they first met!

"The first time we met we shook hands. I didn't know he was the prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are'?" Mary revealed in a 2005 interview about meeting the heir to the Danish throne.

The Danish court announced the couple's engagement in October 2003, with Frederik proposing to Mary with a diamond and ruby engagement ring.

© Getty Frederik and Mary pictured together in 2002

© Getty Mary shows off her engagement ring in 2003

The pair were married on 14 May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral, with the royal bride wearing a boatneck style gown designed by Danish fashion designer Uffe Frank.

Mary was also gifted a diamond wedding tiara from her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, which she has also worn with pearls since her nuptials.

© Getty Mary and Frederik on their wedding day in 2004

Royals from various European households attended Frederik and Mary's wedding, including Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, who were then Prince and Princess, and the then Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds were driven in a carriage procession to Amalienborg Palace, where they made a balcony appearance.

© Getty The newlyweds wave from the palace balcony

© Getty The couple's first dance on their wedding day

A wedding banquet took place that evening with over 400 guests at Fredensborg Palace.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess welcomed their first child and future king, Prince Christian, in October 2005. Eldest daughter, Princess Isabelle, arrived two years later, followed by twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, in 2011.

© Getty Frederik and Mary with their four children and Queen Margrethe

The family of six reside at Frederik VIII's Palace, within Amalienborg Palace.

Frederik and Mary were among the foreign royals to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Mary looked stunning in a regal purple ensemble for the historic occasion, teaming her look with a veiled hat.

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark at the coronation

The couple also attended a pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace, where the Crown Princess opted for a puff-sleeved pink dress.

