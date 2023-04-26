Crown Princess Mary heads home to Australia - as brother-in-law Joachim prepares for his own relocation

The Danish princess is set to return to her native country

Crown Princess Mary is heading back home!

The Danish royal is currently on a solo working tour that includes Fiji - and her native country Australia.

Mary, who has been married to future king Frederik since 2004, appeared in some striking new photos shared on the royal family's Instagram account.

Taken in the tent village of Nabavatu in Fiji, which houses families displaced from their village in 2020 after their homes were destroyed in a cyclone.

One very sweet snap shows her bending down to talk to a mother and child, with a young boy asleep in the foreground, oblivious to the royal visitor.

Mother-of-four Mary opted for a casual with a white button-up shirt, khaki skirt and white sneakers, and wore her hair in a ponytail.

© IDA MARIE ODGAARD Crown Princess Mary proved a big hit during her visit to Nabavatu

The visit focused on the challenges the local communities of the Pacific islands face in connection with climate change.

DON'T MISS: Prince Joachim's sons make surprising appearance after family reunion with Queen Margrethe

MORE: Important decision made over Prince Joachim's royal future

DISCOVER: Monarchs who have stripped grandchildren of royal titles – just like Queen Margrethe

In the evening, Mary was guest of honour at a reception and dinner with the Fijian president, Wiliame Katonivere. She donned a stunning white maxi dress, featuring a bias-cut skirt and a light floral print for the engagement in Suva.

© Photo: Getty Images Mary hails from Hobart in Australia

On Friday, the royal will visit Sydney, Australia - her home country.

ROYALS: Upset for King Charles and royal family as they mark poignant anniversary

TOP STORY: Meghan Markle included in King Charles's coronation programme - royal fans divided

This event will be extra special for the princess; it's the first time Mary will have travelled to Australia in an official capacity in a decade.

© Photo: Getty Images Mary famously met in Sydney in 2000

The Hobart-born royal, 51, will meet with Danish representatives involved in Australia's 'green transition' while also visiting several Danish-led projects related to sustainability.

Mary and Frederik famously met in Australia, at Sydney's Slip Inn, during the 2000 Summer Olympics. She moved from Australia to Denmark in December 2001, while she was working as an English tutor in Paris, and the couple's engagement was officially engaged in October 2003. See their sweetest moments over the years here...

Frederik and Mary of Denmark's sweetest moments

Just last Christmas, the family headed Down Under to spend the Christmas period with Mary's family.

In an official Christmas card shared by the palace, Mary and Frederik were pictured sitting with hands on each other’s knees, flanked by their four children, Prince Christian, now 17, Princess Isabella, 16, Prince Vincent, 12, and Princess Josephine, 12.

The Danish Royal House had earlier confirmed that the Crown Prince and his family would be traveling to Australia for a "private Christmas vacation".

It further noted that it had been five years since Mary and Frederik had visited the Crown Princess' native country with their four kids.

It comes as Mary's brother-in-law Prince Joachim prepares to relocate his family to the US over the summer.

© Getty Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will move to the US this summer

Joachim, his wife Marie, and their two children, Henrik and Athena, are set to move to Washington DC in the US from Paris this summer.

The prince will take up a new role under the Ministry of Defense as defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in Washington DC.