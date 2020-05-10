Princess Mary and Prince Frederik share cosy snap from their living room sofa as they cuddle up to watch TV The royal couple are self-isolating at Amalienborg Palace with their four children

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark have had to put most royal duties on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown. One in particular, was their outing to the theatre to see a special performance of Højskolesangbogen, which was scheduled for Saturday night.

The royal couple would have dressed up in their finest regalia for their special date night – tiara included! But instead, the Danish royals watched the production from the comfort of their own sofa.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary shared a picture of them watching TV

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Frederik and Mary shared a picture of themselves watching the play on television. In the snap, their feet could be seen close together, giving the impression that the married couple were cuddling together to enjoy the production, which was being streamed online.

"A different and a little more relaxed... well, yes... a much more relaxed way of going to the theatre," they wrote alongside the picture.

"Of course, sitting at home on the couch can never replace going to the theatre. But it is nevertheless wonderful that we can have a theatre experience at home during this time," they added.

"We wish everyone who, like us, is watching the Royal Theatre's setting up of Højskolesangbog online, have a great time. The Crown Prince Couple."

The royal couple with their four children

The couple are currently self-isolating at Amalienborg Palace with their four children. Back in March, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik were forced to pull Prince Christian, along with his siblings Princess Isabella, 12, and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, out of Lemania-Verbier International School in Switzerland due to the coronavirus outbreak. The family reunited in Denmark just before the country closed its borders over COVID-19.

In a statement at the time, the Danish royal court said: "In light of the worsening situation in Denmark in connection with the handling of the spread of COVID-19, the Crown Prince couple has decided that the family will leave home from Switzerland. The Crown Prince couple find it most natural to return home and stand with the Danes in a time that requires a lot of everyone and where there is a shared responsibility for looking after each other."