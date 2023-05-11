Queen Camilla's coronation gown to be displayed at Buckingham Palace?

The designer of Queen Camilla's incredible coronation gown has hinted that the dress will go on display at Buckingham Palace in the coming months.

British couturier Bruce Oldfield, 72, shared behind-the-scenes images on Instagram as he made the final touches to the Queen Consort's dress ahead of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

The gown featured intricate, personal details including the four flower emblems of the UK, along with the names of her children, grandchildren and depictions of her beloved pet dogs, Beth and Bluebell.

One follower asked in the comments: "Is this part of the state rooms opening or a new coronation exhibition? Just I can't see it on their website so asking to be prepared as would love to see this in person!"

The designer replied: "I'm not sure but the date (14/07/23) is when it opens in the Palace."

HELLO! has reached out to the Royal Collection Trust for comment.

The Queen's coronation gown was a tailored ivory, silver and gold coat-like dress embroidered with delicate garlands of British wildflowers.

© Buckingham Palace & Hugo Burnand Queen Camilla is pictured in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace

© Getty Queen Camilla's dress had been embroidered with two terriers in golden thread

With motifs of daisy chains and forget-me-nots, it represented the King and Camilla's affection for nature, and also featured celebratory bunting, in antique gold and silver thread.

Mr Oldfield's vision was to create a sophisticated and modern dress that showcases Camilla's style and personality in its details, Buckingham Palace said, describing it as "simple and tailored".

© Getty Camilla sparkled in a Bruce Oldfield dress at the Bond premiere in 2021

He has curated outfits for Camilla on several occasions, spanning glamorous fashion shows and Hollywood film premieres. He was the designer behind the sky blue gown boasting refined beaded embellishments and sheer long sleeves, worn by the royal to attend the premiere of No Time To Die in September 2021.

The Queen also recently wore a navy blue and white dress by Mr Oldfield for the first Buckingham Palace garden party ahead of the coronation. She also chose a design by Mr Oldfield for her and Charles's first state visit of their reign to Germany in March, wowing in an embellished gown with the Greville Boucheron Honeycomb tiara and the City of London Fringe necklace.

© Getty Camilla wore a Bruce Oldfield design for the first Buckingham Palace garden party

© Getty The King and Queen at the state banquet in Germany

While Charles and Camilla did not attend any of the Big Lunch or Big Help Out events over the coronation weekend, the couple enjoyed the star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.

© Getty The Queen wore a blue jumpsuit for the coronation concert

The Queen looked elegant in a royal blue Anna Valentine jumpsuit, as she and her husband sat in the front row of the royal box.

