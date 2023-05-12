Meghan Markle's sweet Mother's Day plans with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - details

The Duchess of Sussex is set to celebrate American Mother's Day with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Sunday. Although Mother's Day in the UK was earlier this year, there's no doubt Prince Harry will take this opportunity to spoil Meghan rotten.

It's likely the family will celebrate in private at their home in Montecito, California. It's a special time of the year for Meghan, with Archie's birthday on 6 May and then a month later, they will mark Lilibet's birthday on 4 June.

For her first Mother's Day, Meghan and Harry shared a gorgeous photo of baby Archie on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his tiny feet as they posed against a backdrop of forget-me-nots, Princess Diana's favourite flowers.

The caption poignantly made reference to Diana: "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you."

In the past, the couple made a public donation to local charitable organisation Harvest Home L.A. They also donated "diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items" to the non-profit, which helps pregnant women and their children.

In a personal letter, shared in 2021, the Duchess wrote: "As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting. "These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values."

She went on: "Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own. When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home's residents."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prince Harry missed the beginning of his son Archie's birthday as he jetted to the UK to attend his dad King Charles' coronation - which was hosted on the same day as Archie's birthday, 6 May. The Duke of Sussex made the journey home to his family in California sh

ortly after the royal ceremony came to an end. The Duchess of Sussex stayed at their home to celebrate her son's birthday with both their children.

Close friend and photographer Misan Harriman got involved in the celebrations as he wished Archie a very happy birthday. He posted the heartwarming photograph of Archie reaching out to Diana and wrote some kind words. He said: "Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Archie."

