Princess Kate shares unrecognisable new photo that sparks reaction from royal fans

The Princess of Wales marked World Bee Day on Saturday with an incredible new photo that saw royal fans dub her the new "Queen Bee".

A photo of Kate was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account and saw the Princess wearing a full beekeeping suit with a protective hat veil and Wellington boots. The royal looked busy at work as she tended to a hive with a big smile on her face.

The caption on the post read: "We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay. Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy."

© Matt Porteous Princess Kate looked right at home tending to bees for World Bee Day

Royal fans were quick to react, with many amazed at Kate's seemingly endless list of talents. "Wow. Is there anything the Princess can't do?" A second said: "Princess Catherine, a beautiful Queen Bee." A third added: "Is there anything that this lady can't do? I don't think so." A fourth wrote: "The Queen Bee herself."

World Bee Day aims to raise awareness of the threats faced by bees, as well as the contribution they make to sustainable development. There are four beehives based in the garden of Buckingham Palace, located on the island in the middle of the lake. There are also two beehives in the garden of Clarence House.

© Alex Bramall Princess Kate has many talents and can also play the piano

The bees in both royal residences forage for nectar from the plants in their gardens. They produce over 300 jars of honey for the palaces' kitchens over the season, enough to make them self-sufficient, and it was often served in honey madeleines, as a filling for chocolate truffles, or in honey and cream sponge.

The royal family has a long history of beekeeping. In 2020, when she was Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Camilla became president of the charity Bees For Development which aims to reduce poverty and improve biodiversity in more than 50 countries through training beekeepers.

© WPA Pool Camilla is president of the charity Bees for Development

Camilla is also a keen apiarist and keeps bees at Raymill, her six-bedroom retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire, 17 miles from the King's Highgrove home. King Charles is also known to enjoy a drop of honey in his tea.

During a visit to Launceston, Cornwall, last summer, Camilla met honey producers selling jars in the town square and told them she was a hands-on beekeeper and had only lost one colony during the previous winter.

Honey produced by Camilla's bees is sold at Fortnum & Mason to raise funds for charity. This year's recipient is Nigeria's first sexual assault referral centre, which the Queen supports as patron. She is also president of Bees for Development, a charity training beekeepers and protecting bee habitats in more than 50 countries.

