Princess Kate meets students in London as she marks Mental Health Awareness Week

The Princess of Wales is visiting one of her long-standing patronages to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Kate will join a group of secondary school students at Anna Freud's London HQ to explore how they deal with their own anxious feelings.

The theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week is Anxiety, and the group's discussions will be based on 'Let's Talk About Anxiety', a new animation and teacher toolkit which has been co-created by the students themselves.

The Princess will also join experts and Anna Freud staff for a series of roundtable discussions to talk about how we can support the mental wellbeing of current and future generations.

It comes after Kate, who has been patron of Anna Freud since 2016, launched the Shaping Us campaign through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in January. It aims to "transform the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time".

Earlier this week, the Princess made a surprising admission about royal life as she joined a Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event in Bath.

When Kate sat down for a chat with a group of schoolgirls from St Katherine's School in Bristol supported by the charity, she opened up the floor to questions about herself.

© Getty Kate speaks to the Trust's founder, Dame Kelly Holmes

© Getty Zara McDermott joined Princess Kate and Dame Kelly

Asked if she wanted to be a "royal" by a pupil, the Princess replied it was something she had not expected but she "fell in love" with William.

Commenting afterwards about the pupils' chat with the princess, Dame Kelly said she posed a question about Kate's three children asking if she saw different "traits" in them, and the royal replied: "Oh yes, definitely".

© Getty Kate wowed in a bright yellow LK Bennett blazer

© Getty Kate took part in a series of activities

The double Olympic champion founded her national youth development organisation on the belief that every young person needs a champion.

It pairs world-class athletes with youngsters who may have lack confidence or have other issues, so the sportsmen or women can pass on their winning mindset and help the children develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in life.

The Princess of Wales has long been a champion of prioritising mental wellbeing, including that of children and young people. Kate has dedicated her time to supporting various mental health programmes, such as the launch of Heads Together, Shout 85258, and the Mentally Healthy Schools programme. She is also patron of a number of charities which are focussed on promoting and providing mental health support to those in need.

