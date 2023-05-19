The special meaning behind Princess Kate's latest outfit choice – revealed

Thursday saw Princess Kate pay a visit to mental health charity Anna Freud in central London. The royal said she left the engagement feeling "inspired," after learning about the charity's mental health kit.

The Princess of Wales looked radiant as always, in a fluttering green button-up shirt dress by Suzannah London and two-tone Alessandra Rich heels – and there was a special reason behind her outfit choice.

Princess Kate has been wearing a rainbow of different colours lately, from her sunshine yellow blazer on Tuesday to a billowing blue dress for a surprise appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest last Saturday, but her reason for wearing a green dress was extra poignant.

© Getty Princess Kate looked beautiful in green

Her outfit choice was influenced by the fact that The Mental Health Foundation encouraged people to wear green on Thursday to raise awareness about mental wellbeing, as the date fell within Mental Health Awareness Week.

© Getty Princess Kate wore green for a special reason

The initiative, dubbed Wear It Green, with the official statement on the foundation's website reading: "Join us on Wear it Green Day 2023 to raise money to help us get good mental health for all of us. By going green, you can support us in carrying out vital research and delivering programmes for different communities."

Other attendees also wore the bottle green shade, for a lovely united look.

© Getty Princess Kate has been wearing beautiful colours recently

Earlier in the week, Princess Kate's bold yellow blazer had a meaning behind it too. She was meeting with Dame Kelly Holme, to talk again about mental health, and the marigold hue of her blazer matched the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust brand colours, with the royal showing support of the sportswoman.

Was the Princess of Wales' yellow blazer a thoughtful decision?

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton suggested that Princess Kate's bright outfit was also a nod to her ever-growing confidence as she steps into a more senior royal role.

The Princess of Wales with Olympic legend Dame Kelly Holmes

"Kate looked happy and confident as she switched up her usual colour palette, as she tends to go for red, blue, white and purple," explained Darren. "Such a colour allows her to reveal her personality a bit more, with Kate clearly comfortable in her outfit choice as she looks relaxed.

Princess Kate appears relaxed in her bright colours

© Getty Princess Kate has been impressing with her rainbow wardrobe

The late Queen Elizabeth II was also known to wear bright colours, reportedly to ensure she stood out and was easy to spot among crowds.

© Alex Bramall The royal wore a blue evening gown by Jenny Packham

We love that Princess Kate is following in the former monarch's lead and can't wait to see which colour she plumps for next.

