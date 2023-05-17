The Princess of Wales shares tender mum moment with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in family video

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton shares tender mum moment with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in family video
Prince William and Kate recently uploaded a sweet new behind-the-scenes video of the Coronation

Sharnaz Shahid
The Princess of Wales looked every inch the fun mum as she sweetly skipped alongside her youngest son Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte during the coronation weekend

Last week, Prince William and Kate delighted royal watchers when they shared a brand new video showing their family celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation. From the actual service to the Windsor Castle Concert, the royal couple gave fans an intimate insight into the historic weekend. 

WATCH: Princess Kate seen skipping for joy with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

During the five-minute clip, there was a sweet moment between Princess Kate and her two youngest children, where they skipped during an official engagement where they volunteered at a local scout hut in Slough as part of the Big Help Out. 

They joined excited volunteers in renovating the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut, with works including resetting a path, digging a new soakaway, sanding and revarnishing the front door, adding planters to the front of the building and adding a mural to create a lasting legacy of the Big Help Out's work. It was a big day for little Louis, marking his very first royal engagement. 

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte walk© Getty
Princess Kate, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte took part in the Big Help Out

Meanwhile, in the sweet behind-the-scenes video, the young royals were also captured inside their Kensington Palace home ahead of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May, for a compilation video by filmmaker Will Warr, who also shot a film of Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, to mark their tenth wedding anniversary in 2021. 

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis help at the scouts© Getty
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis help at the scouts

While their big brother Prince George acted as one of the King's Pages of Honour during the coronation, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also played a key role in the ceremony, and sweetly held hands as they took part in a procession entering Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis of Wales and his mum Catherine, Princess of Wales take part in the Big Help Out on May 8, 2023 © WPA Pool
Prince Louis and his mum Kate appeared to have fun during the engagement

The video featured members of the royal family, including Kate, William and their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex, on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the joint coronation of Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Prince & Princess of Wales are joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer with the Scouts© WPA Pool
The Prince & Princess of Wales are joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer with the Scouts

There are also moments of King Charles meeting members of the public and highlights from the coronation concert on Sunday, 7 May, which featured performances from the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Take That.

