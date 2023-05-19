Royal fans have same reaction to Princess Kate's surprising at-home video

There is no doubt that the Prince and Princess of Wales upped their social media game during King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation by hiring a personal photographer and videographer to document the family's historic weekend and sharing, like never before, the content on social media.

Thankfully for royal fans, it seems that the change wasn't temporary, and on Thursday, Kate delighted followers on her and Prince William's official Instagram account by sharing a rare personal message, which seems to have been filmed outside of the family's Windsor home.

The brief clip, which you can see below, was recorded following the Princess' visit to the Anna Freud's London HQ and in it, Kate stresses the importance of talking about both good and difficult emotions "because we all have them".

Princess Kate shares rare personal message on Instagram

"I've had the most inspiring morning with the Anna Freud Centre discussing all things mental health," she says in the clip.

"It is so important that we all talk about our feelings and emotions. The good ones and the more difficult ones too, because we all have them."

The Princess wore a green dress for a very special reason

Kate, who took a copy of the toolkit home with her, added that the toolkit aims to help young people "understand, normalise and manage their feelings around anxiety".

She described it as a "fantastic resource" and "one which I'm sure we could all use to help support our mental health".

Kate looked stunning on her last outing of the week

Royals fans were left delighted by Kate's surprising post, with one fan saying: "Love this! All of This! Keep doing this!!!"

A second remarked: "Love this. You're doing so great here on Social Media lately," whilst a third added: "Incredible and important work! Thank you for the video too, we love to hear about everything you're doing."

© Getty Kate spoke with members of the public after her visit

For her last outing of the week, Kate stunned in a gorgeous green Suzannah London tea dress which she specifically chose to mark Mental Health Awareness Week as the Mental Health Foundation encouraged people to "wear something green" on Thursday to raise awareness for mental health.

During her visit to the centre, the royal mum-of-three spoke to secondary school students from St Richard's College in Bexhill-on-Sea, Sussex about Anna Freud's "let's talk about anxiety" new animation and teacher toolkit, which typifies the charity's vision to empower young people with the knowledge, confidence and skills to manage their mental wellbeing.

© Getty Kate was marking Mental Health Awareness Week

When one of the pupils mentioned her interest in sport, Kate replied: "So much in sport is mental as well as the physical skills and abilities, to have these sort of skills and these sorts of things in your toolbox will really help you, probably not just in school but home life and school life and other things as well."

© WPA Pool She wore the same shoes with the same dress in a different colourway last June

The Princess also joined experts and Anna Freud staff for a series of roundtable discussions to talk about how we can support the mental wellbeing of current and future generations.

© Getty Kate's hair was styled into bouncy blowdry

