Princess Kate's best moments at sister Pippa Middleton's wedding

The Princess of Wales shares an incredibly close bond with her family and after Pippa Middleton, acted as her maid of honour at her 2011 royal wedding, Kate supported her younger sister at her nuptials.

Pippa married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a countryside wedding on 20 May 2017 at St Mark's Church at Englefield Estate, Berkshire, close to the Middleton's family home, Bucklebury Manor.

While she was said not to have an official role as maid of honour, the then Duchess of Cambridge was on hand to lead the page boys and flower girls into the church, and assisted the bride as she prepared to walk down the aisle.

HELLO! takes a look at Kate's best supportive sister moments from the day as Pippa and James celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Pippa looked beautiful in a guipure lace wedding dress, designed by Giles Deacon, which featured a high neckline and capped sleeves. The gown was teamed with a pearl adorned veil made by milliner Stephen Jones, and held in a place with a headpiece designed by Robinson Pelham. Meanwhile, Kate looked elegant in a V-neck blush pink dress created by her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. She teamed her look with a rose detail hat, matching heels and a pair of special edition Kiki McDonough drop earrings.

2 7 © Getty Kate leads the page boys and flower girls into the church Kate headed up the young bridal party as they made their way into the church ahead of the service. William and Kate's eldest children, Prince George, then three, and Princess Charlotte, two, were given starring roles as page boy and flower girl at their aunt's wedding.

3 7 © Getty Kate was in charge of Pippa's bridal party There were plenty of relatable parenting moments at Pippa and James's wedding, as Kate was spotted hushing the excited bridesmaids and page boys as they arrived at the church door. The bridal party wore bespoke ensembles by Pepa & Co, with George sporting a Peter Pan collar shirt with gold knickerbockers and a gold cummerbund. Little Charlotte looked adorable in a white dress with a pink sash, with a floral headband.

4 7 © Getty Kate shares a giggle with the vicar and the bridal party There were giggles and smiles from Kate and the children as they waited for the bride.

5 7 © Getty Kate adjusts Pippa's wedding dress and veil before the bride walked down the aisle As blushing bride Pippa arrived at the church with her father, Michael Middleton, Kate readjusted her train and veil at the entrance, in scenes that were reminiscent of when Kate prepared to walk down the aisle to say 'I do' to Prince William in 2011.

6 7 © Getty A sweet moment between Kate, George and Charlotte Kate shared a little moment with her children after the ceremony, and could be seen stroking her son George's hair.

7 7 © Getty Kate's eldest children, George and Charlotte, were given starring roles at their aunt's wedding The then Duchess also shared a sweet moment with daughter Charlotte, as she knelt down to speak with her little girl.

Since their wedding, Pippa and James have become parents to three children – Arthur born in 2018 and daughters, Grace and Rose, born in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

James's father is Laird of Glen Affric, a 10,000 acre estate in Scotland, which he will one day inherit.

