Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins make adorable appearance after missing coronation

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were joined by their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as they attended the F1 Monaco Grand Prix at the weekend.

In photographs shared by the Prince's Palace, the eight-year-old royals posed for a snap with their parents behind the scenes of the glitzy sporting event.

© Facebook Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella make family appearance at Monaco Grand Prix

Jacques, who is heir to the Monégasque throne, matched his father Albert in a navy suit with a white shirt, while accessorising with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Gabriella looked sweet in a pink ruffled dress by Mona Lisa.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco stunned in a rainbow dress

Their mother, Charlene, who is renowned for her impeccable style, debuted her new brunette locks at the Grand Prix. The princess, 45, also opted for a striking Akris gown with rainbow pleat detailing, as she and her husband greeted Max Verstappen on the winners' podium at the end of the race.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert applaud Max Verstappen

The royal children's appearance comes after Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella did not join their parents in London earlier this month for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

However, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Prince Albert opened up about his children and why he wasn't allowed to gift King Charles a present at the historic occasion. Find out more by listening below…

Charlene looked elegant in a cream caped skirt suit for King Charles's coronation. She and Albert were also among the foreign royals to join a Buckingham Palace reception, where she wore a one-shouldered baby blue trouser co-ord.

© Getty Princess Charlene looked stunning in a trouser co-ord

All about Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's children

Princess Charlene gave birth to twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, on 10 December 2014 at The Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco.

Despite being younger than his twin sister, Prince Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne as the crown passes according to male-preference cognatic primogeniture.

Proud mum Charlene often shares updates about her children on her personal Instagram account, including her shock at daughter Princess Gabriella giving herself a haircut!

© Instagram Princess Charlene with her daughter Princess Gabriella

The twins also have two half-siblings.

Albert fathered Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, born in 1992, with real estate agent Tamara Rotolo. She was confirmed as Prince Albert's daughter in 2006 when she was almost 16 years old. He had previously said he wanted to protect her identity until she was an adult.

He also confirmed he was the biological father of Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, born in 2003, whose mother is Nicole Coste, a former Air France flight attendant from Togo, in May 2005, just before he was enthroned as Prince of Monaco.

Neither Jazmin nor Alexandre are in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as their parents never married.

