Princess Charlene of Monaco looks a picture of health in regal gown for F1 Gala Dinner in Monaco

After a gripping race day at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco dressed to impress as they attended the Gala Dinner on Sunday evening.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, who has had various health problems in recent years, looked glowing and gorgeous as she entered the Gala Dinner wearing a monochrome Valentino one-sleeved gown which she teamed with a pair of sky-high Hermes black suede sandals.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Gala Dinner for the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco

The 45-year-old accessorised with a pair of gorgeous statement earrings.

© Getty Image Princess Charlene of Monaco opted for a pair of statement earrings

Earlier that day the mother-of-two joined her husband at Monaco's Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen drove to victory.

Applauding as she watched him lift his trophy, the princess looked beautiful in a long, black sleeveless dress featuring an incredible detail.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco

The dress - designed by Swiss fashion house Akris - had subtle stripes in the colours of the rainbow which opened out towards the hem to reveal wider shocks of colour.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are huge fans of the Monaco Grand Prix, and always turn up for the event, with last year's being the first Formula 1 meeting that the princess attended since recovering from the ENT infection that left her stranded in South Africa for most of the previous year.

Motorsport is clearly one of Charlene's passions and her first public appearance following her health battle was at the Monaco E-Prix, which is for electric vehicles.

Albert and Charlene, who will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in July, chatted and smiled with guests at the Gala Dinner, including the likes of Christian and Geri Horner as well as the winner himself, Max Verstappen.