Prince William interrupts break from royal duties to share exciting news

The Prince of Wales interrupted his break from royal duties to make an announcement about one of his key projects.

In a retweet from William's official royal Twitter account on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the Earthshot Prize has partnered with YouTube "to produce content which inspires users to drive action against climate change with stories of urgent optimism from around the world".

The Earthshot Prize was founded by the Prince and The Royal Foundation in 2020 to find solutions to "repair" the planet.

The YouTube channel will share mini-documentaries, Q&As and YouTube Shorts to help the Prize reach younger and more international audiences.

It comes just weeks after William confirmed the destination for the third Annual Awards ceremony.

The Earthshot Prize will take place in Singapore on 7 November.

In a statement, the Prince said: "The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there.

"After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore, where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated."

As is tradition, the five Winners of The Earthshot Prize 2023 will be awarded £1million in prize money to further boost their environmental solutions. The glitzy ceremony is set to feature a variety of impressive performances from world-renowned musicians and artists.

For the first time this year, the awards ceremony will be accompanied by a week-long series of events dubbed Earthshot Week.

These events will be aimed at mobilising and scaling innovative solutions to protect and repair the planet. Members of the public will also be invited to experience local activations centred on the 2023 cohort of Earthshot Prize solutions.

The Earthshot Prize finalists are set to be unveiled in the autumn.

The inaugural awards took place in London, while last year's event saw William and Kate travel to Boston. The Princess wowed on the apt green carpet in an off-the-shoulder lime green Solace London dress, rented from HURR. See their arrival in the clip below...

WATCH: William and Kate wow on the green carpet at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston in

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently enjoying some time with their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and five-year-old Prince Louis, during the May half-term school holidays.

The family-of-five, who reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, typically spend school holidays at their country abode, Anmer Hall.

In the past, William and Kate and their children have also enjoyed holidays abroad to Jordan and the Caribbean island of Mustique.

