Will the Prince and Princess of Wales attend Jordan royal wedding?

The Jordan royal family are set for huge celebrations next week, as King Abdullah II and Queen Rania's eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein, marries his long-term girlfriend, Raja Al Saif, on 1 June.

Queen Rania shared some stunning photographs from Rajwa's traditional pre-wedding henna party, which took place at the Royal Hashemite Court’s Madareb Bani Hashem on Monday.

The wedding ceremony will take place at the Zahran Palace in Amman, and a number of foreign royals have already confirmed their attendance – but will the Prince and Princess of Wales be among the guests?

The British royal family shares a close connection with the Jordanian royals. King Abdullah and Queen Rania were among the 2,300-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Rania, who married King Abdullah in 1993, spoke fondly about the Princess of Wales after flying to the UK in September to attend the late Queen's funeral.

© Getty King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the King and Queen's coronation

© Getty William and Kate speaking with Queen Rania and King Abdullah at a Windsor Castle reception in 2012

The two ladies have much in common; Kate, too, will one day become Queen when her husband ascends the throne; and both are mothers with a passion for children's welfare.

Rania, 52, was asked about the Princess during an interview with CNN – see what she had to say in the video below…

WATCH: Queen Rania praises Princess Kate in resurfaced video

Jordan holds special memories for Kate. The Middleton family moved to the country when the future royal was just two years old, and they later released a photograph from their time in the country.

William opened up about his wife's childhood in Jordan as Crown Prince Hussein hosted him during a tour of the Middle East in 2018. Chatting to the chief executive of Save the Children, Rania Malki, William said: "She loved it here, she really did. She is very upset that I am coming here without her."

© Getty Crown Prince Hussein hosted Prince William on his visit to Jordan in 2018

And in 2021, Kensington Palace revealed that William and Kate had taken George, Charlotte and Louis on holiday to Jordan when they released their Christmas card.

The under-the-radar trip took place earlier that year when the family-of-five visited the ancient city of Petra.

William and Kate could potentially enjoy another family holiday to Jordan next week to coincide with the royal wedding, during the May half-term.

© Instagram Queen Rania and Rajwa-Al-Saif at the pre-wedding henna party

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania embraces her future daughter-in-law Rajwa Al Saif at her traditional pre-wedding henna party

Among those who have confirmed their attendance at Hussein and Rajwa's wedding are Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and Princess Hisakoa and Princess Tsuguko of Japan.

The Crown Prince's nuptials will come less than three months after the marriage of his younger sister, Princess Iman, who tied the knot with Jameel Alexander "Jimmy" Thermiótis on 12 March.

