Prince William confirms next destination for the 2023 Earthshot Prize

Prince William's Earthshot Prize will travel to Singapore in November, it has been announced.

The third annual awards ceremony is set to take place on 7 November.

WATCH: Prince Williams launches The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet

As is tradition, the five Winners of The Earthshot Prize 2023 will be awarded £1million in prize money to further boost their environmental solutions. The glitzy ceremony is set to feature a variety of impressive performances from world-renowned musicians and artists.

In an official statement, the Prince of Wales said: "The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there.

© Getty Prince William launched the prize in 2020

"After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore, where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated."

RELATED: Prince William debuts new uniform with major change

DISCOVER: Why Prince Louis didn't attend the coronation concert

This year's event will also see the introduction of 'Earthshot Week'. Kicking off on Monday 6 November, the exciting week will see global leaders, businesses and investors unite in the heart of Singapore to explore opportunities with the prize winners and finalists.

Members of the public will also be invited to experience local activations centred on the 2023 cohort of Earthshot solutions.

© Getty The couple spoke to David Beckham at last year's event

The Earthshot Prize is a cause close to Prince William's heart. He helped to launch the global initiative in 2020 with help from The Royal Foundation. The prize was inspired by President John F. Kennedy's 'Moonshot' programme in the 1960s, which urged millions of people to support the US space programme.

It is based on five 'Earthshot' goals: Protect and restore nature; Fix our climate; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world. Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next ten years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate in Boston

In 2022, Prince William and Princess Kate travelled to Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.

For the highly-anticipated occasion, Princess Kate served up a slice of Hollywood glamour in a rented green maxi dress from HURR. She looked flawless in her floor-length modern gown which featured an exaggerated neckline and a cinched-in waistline. She accessorised with sparkling stiletto heels by Gianvito Rossi and an emerald-green choker that was once owned by William's late mother, Diana the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Princess Kate dazzled in green at the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Prince William, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self, wearing a black tuxedo, patent leather brogues and a black bow tie.

The five 2022 Earthshot Prize winners were Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kheyti, Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef, Notpla, and 44.01.

In 2021, the Earthshot Prize winners were Aem Electrolyser, Coral Vita, Republic of Costa Rica, Takachar and The City of Milan Food Waste Hubs.

See below for more photos from last year's awards ceremony...

© Getty A behind-the-scenes photo of Princess Kate

© Getty William and Kate chatting to sisters Halle and Chloe Bailey

© Getty David Beckham attending the awards ceremony

Rami Malek at the MGM Music Hall

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.