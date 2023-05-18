King Charles’s loving tribute to his sons revealed – on same day as Prince Harry's 'near catastrophic car chase'

Relations are strained between the King and Harry

King Charles had a busy day of engagements on Wednesday as he made his first public appearance with Queen Camilla since their coronation.

The monarch’s schedule included a visit to Covent Garden and the Royal Opera House before Charles met with the Prince's Trust Award 2023 winners and celebrity ambassadors, including Holly Willoughby, at Buckingham Palace.

He also found time for a meeting with Scottish Prime Minister, Humza Yousaf, with a photo later shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram page.

© Getty King Charles met with Scottish PM Humza Yousaf on Wednesday

And eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a loving family tribute in the background of the image.

Placed in a prominent position next to a vase of flowers, arranged on a small wooden table, there was a framed photograph of Charles’s two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

A photo of William and Harry was clearly visible

The professional snapshot shows the brothers stood side by side in full military dress. William is also wearing his blue sash, symbolising his role as a member of the Order of the Garter.

The picture of Charles meeting Mr Yousaf was shared on Wednesday afternoon – around the same time that Harry and Meghan released a statement claiming they had been “involved in a near catastrophic car chase”.

Harry And Meghan Pursued ‘Relentlessly’ In ‘Near Catastrophic’ Car Chase

The incident occurred after Meghan received a Woman of Vision award at the Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson said: "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

Meghan and Prince Harry had attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards together

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

Since then, the taxi driver involved on the night, and members of the paparazzi have spoken out to share their version of events.

Meghan's mother Doria was also in attendance

It was alleged that those involved in the chase broke multiple road rules - including running a red light, driving on the pavement, driving while on the phone, driving while photographing and illegally blocking a moving vehicle.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News, their vehicle circled the venue for about an hour in an unsuccessful effort to shake off the paparazzi.

They then went to the New York police department's 19th precinct police station, where they switched vehicles in another attempt to get away, CBS says.