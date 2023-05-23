Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could be set for a super fun half term

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children have lots of exciting hobbies

Prince William and Princess Kate have three beautiful children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and next week they have a chance to spend some quality time together during half term.

What will the Wales children be getting up to when they aren't required to attend lessons at Lambrook School? While the Prince and Princess of Wales haven't specified their family plans for the week ahead, we do have an idea of what they could be up to…

A spot of gardening

Gardening is a major passion of Princess Kate's, and it seems as though it is one that she's passed down to her children too.

Recently, all three lent a land outdoors when they volunteered at a local scout hut in Slough as part of the Big Help Out - take a look at them hard at work...

WATCH: See the royal children get their hands dirty

Plus, in a 2020 video released by the family, the kids were caught on camera gardening at home.

A cycling session

© Kensington Palace The kids love cycling

The family mainly reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where they have been based since September last year and their home away from the spotlight of London is the perfect place to stay for a week off. When the Waleses first moved, friends of the couple reported that the kids were already enjoying bike rides around the grounds.

Beautiful baking

© Photo: Instagram The kids have been seen baking at home

The children got busy with a baking session ahead of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, showing off their culinary skills, and so they could be spending time in the kitchen making a sweet treat during their time off.

A trip to Anmer Hall

© Photo: Getty Images The royals have Anmer Hall in Norfolk for holiday trips

A week off gives the family a chance to head to their country retreat in Norfolk, the 10-bed Anmer Hall if they so wish.

The Georgian property benefits from ultimate privacy and William has previously described it as "very peaceful". It was in a previous Apple Time to Walk episode, where he said: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful."

© Kensington Palace Check out the family's vast garden

There is a large garden that the children will be able to enjoy should the sun be shining (fingers crossed).

