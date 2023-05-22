Prince William's latest video sparks big reaction from royal fans

The Prince of Wales shared a new video over the weekend as he joined the HMS Oardacious crew during a training session on Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire.

As well as impressing royal fans with his rowing skills, the clip sparked a big reaction from social media followers.

HMS Oardacious was established in 2019 to champion and fundraise for the wellbeing, mental health and welfare of all Submariners, serving and retired, and their families. It sees crews of Submariners embark on bold challenges to row across the Atlantic.

Prince William, 40, chatted to the crew about how they manage their mental health and how they support one another as he marked Mental Health Awareness Week. Take a look at the video below...

"Thank you for making this important topic a priority in your work!" one follower commented.

Awesome awesome job !! Good luck to the crew and thank you to the Prince for highlighting the crew, their goal, and mental health!" another said.

"Fantastic conversation. Sport and exercise can help with mental health. Balance is key," a third added.

Speaking during the film, William said: "Understanding our support networks is crucial because a lot of people don't have those support networks and being able to form close bonds and realise that the only way we are going to get through all of this is to support each other and pull each other through."

© Kensington Palace Prince William discussed how exercise and sport can be used as a tool to manage our mental health

It comes after the Princess of Wales also highlighted Mental Health Awareness Week during visits to The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath and the Anna Freud Centre in London.

Kate, 41, made a surprising admission about royal life at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event as she spoke with school students.

Asked if she wanted to be a "royal" by a pupil, the Princess replied it was something she had not expected but she "fell in love" with William.

© Getty Kate speaking with young people at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event

© Getty Zara McDermott joined Princess Kate and Dame Kelly

© Getty Kate took part in activities

Commenting afterwards about the pupils' chat with the princess, Dame Kelly said she posed a question about Kate's three children asking if she saw different "traits" in them, and the royal replied: "Oh yes, definitely".

The Princess of Wales also impressed royal fans as she unveiled her passion for beekeeping to mark World Bee Day on Saturday.

Kate could be seen in a beekeeper suit as she tended to a hive at her Anmer Hall property in Norfolk, in an image that was taken by photographer Matt Porteous last summer.

The caption read: "We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy."

