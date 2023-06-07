King Charles returns to London amid Prince Harry's court case

King Charles touched down in England on Tuesday the same day Harry's ongoing court case against the Mirror Group Newspapers began.

The King was back in his homeland after visiting Romania to attend a series of concerts in which music from his coronation back in May will be played. The first concert in the series was attended by His Majesty, at St James’s Roman Catholic Church and featured all four coronation anthems by George Frideric Handel, including Zadok the Priest.

© Getty King Charles waves to the crowds as he left St James's Roman Catholic Church

The pieces were performed by the French baroque ensemble Le Concert Spirituel, conducted by Herve Niquet. During the concert, Charles presented Judith Weir, Master of the King’s Music, with honorary membership of the Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS), in recognition of her services to music.

The next concert in the series will feature Wigmore Hall Baroque Ensemble in Residence Solomon’s Knot performing Bach’s St Matthew Passion on Monday 19 June.

© DANIEL MIHAILESCU The King was in Romania

Meanwhile, Harry was questioned for five hours on Tuesday whilst making claims that the Mirror Group Newspapers used illegal methods to obtain information about him in order to run stories over a ten-year period. Whilst on the stand, the Prince made a number of revelations and allegations. Harry alleged that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was fearful of media intrusion and even sent her own personal aide whilst he holidayed in Australia.

He explained: "Everything felt as though I was under 24-hour surveillance," referring to being followed by paparazzi. He also revealed that even during a gap year to Australia in 2003, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was so worried about press intrusion that she sent a personal aide to secretly stay down the street from him. "

Prince Harry's case started yesterday

He also claimed the breakdown of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Davy was largely down to media intrusion. "These kinds of articles made me feel as though my relationship with Chelsy was always set to be doomed," he said. "Ultimately, these factors led her to make the decision that a Royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for me at the time." he continued.

Both the King and Harry's arrival in the UK came days after Princess Eugenie gave birth to her second child. The royal announced she had become a mother for the second time with the most adorable photos sleeping in a Moses basket with one photo showing her eldest son August gently patting baby Ernest on the head.

The caption read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

