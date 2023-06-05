Where are the royal family during Prince Harry's latest visit to the UK?

The Duke of Sussex will give evidence at the High Court on Tuesday

The Duke of Sussex is in the UK for the third time this year, as he is expected to appear in the witness box at the High Court on Tuesday.

Prince Harry, 38, will give evidence in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

But will he reunite with members of the royal family this week?

Firstly, the King is currently on a private solo visit to Romania. It is not known how long Charles will spend in the country, but he is expected to visit the country's Transylvanian region where he has a number of properties.

The Queen has remained in the UK, but it's likely that Camilla is spending time privately at her Wiltshire home, Ray Mill House.

Meanwhile, Harry's older brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, will return to their royal duties this week after spending May half-term with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William and Kate also attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's royal wedding in Jordan last week, along with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Prince of Wales has an engagement in Sutton on Thursday, where he will attend the official opening of the Oak Cancer Centre at The Royal Marsden, in his role as President of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

The Waleses now reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, close to Harry and Meghan's UK home, Frogmore Cottage, which they are due to vacate this summer.

Meanwhile, Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, is expecting her second child imminently, and there's a possibility that the Duke could pay Eugenie and her newborn a visit if the birth coincides with his trip.

Why is Prince Harry in court this week?

The Duke is suing MGN for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called "blagging" or gaining information by deception and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

His claim is being heard alongside three other "representative" claims during a trial which began last month and is due to last six to seven weeks.

It will mark the first time in more than two decades that a member of the royal family has testified since Harry's aunt, Princess Anne, who had to appear in court back in 2002, when she pleaded guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after her pet dog Dotty, an English Bull Terrier, bit two children in Windsor Great Park.

When was Prince Harry's last visit to the UK?

The Duke attended his father King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Harry, dressed in a morning suit, arrived at the service with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their respective spouses, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

He was seen conversing with Jack, and appeared to confirm that he would be going "straight to the airport," after the coronation. See that moment here...

The Duke, who did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast with other members of the royal family, was seen getting into a car after the ceremony and appeared at London's Heathrow sometime later so he could fly back in time for Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

Harry also previously attended the High Court in March to attend a preliminary hearing in his separate claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) – the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday.

