King Charles to miss reunion with Prince Harry again during retreat?

King Charles last saw his youngest son, Prince Harry, when he travelled to London for the King and Queen Consort's coronation.

However, Harry didn't spend much time in the UK, leaving immediately after the ceremony and on his next visit to the country, it's possible that the pair won't see each other at all.

The monarch is set to enjoy a private holiday to his rustic Transylvania home for a few days in early June while Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK soon to give evidence regarding his claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering.

© Getty Prince Harry speaks to Princess Anne during the coronation

It's unknown whether the royals will be in the UK at the same time, and if so, whether they might meet up privately. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

© Getty The father-son duo in 2015

Either way, Charles will no doubt be looking forward to some rest and relaxation following a very busy few months. His Majesty's property is a farmhouse in the small village of Viscri which he bought in 2006, after falling in love with the country during a visit in 1998.

© Facebook Charles' Romanian home has a rustic feel

He is expected to spend at least a week in the rural location but will also have the opportunity to meet with the country's president, Klaus Iohannis, during his trip.

Typically, he spends a couple of days a year in the area and the guest house is then rented out to the public. It's known as the Blue House, and features seven double bedrooms with en-suites, a drawing and dining room, a sitting room and a kitchen.

© Rex The home has a distinctive blue hue

The property takes its name from the distinct blue hue of the building and a rustic aesthetic is maintained throughout, with high ceilings and concrete white walls.

© Getty The King and Queen were crowned on 6 May

The bedrooms are furnished exclusively with antique Transylvanian furniture and according to the guesthouse's website, there are no televisions or radios, in order to create an atmosphere "of peace and tranquility".

Three of the bedrooms' en-suites feature their own bathtubs and the space is decorated with patterned wallpaper and hand-painted plates, reflecting authentic Transylvanian culture.

© Getty Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in March

The guest house has its own outdoor breakfast barn, complete with an enormous bread oven. Harry will return to the UK following the second birthday of his youngest child, daughter Princess Lilibet, on Sunday, 4 June.

Harry and his family have now happily settled in sunny Montecito, California, close to where his wife Meghan Markle grew up.

© Netflix Lilibet's first birthday party

The $14million mansion is the couple's private oasis, and they retreated there since attending the Woman of Vision Awards 2023, where the mother-of-two was honoured with a prestigious award, and the couple was subsequently involved in what they described as a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers.

© Getty Meghan with mum Doria

The Duchess of Sussex benefits from living just two hours away from her mother Doria Ragland, with whom she's very close. Doria inherited her property in 2011, and it's heavenly, with photos of the exterior showing a clay roof, lime green exterior and palm trees framing either side of the front walkway.

