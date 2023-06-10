Prince William issues personal thanks amid 'difficult conditions'

Many have been enjoying the rising temperatures over the past few days, but it proved to be a little much for some soldiers at the Colonel's Review, which saw Prince William inspecting the troops ahead of next week's Trooping the Colour.

With temperatures reaching a year-high of 28 in London, at least three soldiers fainted during the inspection due to the heat. The inspection saw hundreds of soldiers and horses carrying out battlefield drills to the tune of military music. One of the fainters was in the Massed Bands of the Household Division, and quickly returned to his feet, prompting applause from a crowd, before medical personnel escorted him away.

© Karwai Tang The heat became too much for some

Taking to social media after the event, the Prince of Wales personally thanked members for taking part in the Colonel's Review, and highlighted the temperature. "A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat," William wrote on Twitter. "Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W."

The Colonel's Review is the final evaluation before the Trooping of the Colour, which marks the monarch's offical birthday. For his inspection, William wore a bearskin cap and red dress uniform, while riding a horse named Darby. The horse was gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and led the Queen's funeral procession last year.

© Karwai Tang William took part in the Colonel's Review

After the ceremony, royals will gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flypast. While we have seen extended members of the family on the balcony in previous years, it's likely that King Charles and Queen Camilla will only be joined by working members of the royal family on this occasion, keeping in line with last year's event and the recent coronation. Therefore, we can expect to see the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and their kids, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Earl of Wessex.

The service was formed by King George II back in 1748 who decided not to have his subjects catching a cold due to his November birthday, instead opting for a celebration during the warmer months.

© rex Prince Louis stole the show at last year's Trooping the Colour

For the ceremony, over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare. The streets are lined with crowds waving flags as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages.

Shutterstock's royal photographer Tim Rooke, who has been capturing the royals for over 25 years, previously told HELLO! in 2021 that he captured some of the "nicest family photos" at the 2019 ceremony, where Prince Louis made his adorable debut.

He's even managed to capture some incredible off-duty photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis with their royal nanny before the Queen and her family assemble on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

He said: "Some of the kids were in the window of Buckingham Palace waiting with their nanny, watching as the [then] Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came back, so that made some quite fun pictures, and then once they're back, then they all come out on the balcony, so it made some very nice family pictures."

