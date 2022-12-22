Princess Kate given special new role for King Charles' birthday parade Buckingham Palace has confirmed the date for Trooping the Colour 2023

The Princess of Wales has become Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by her husband, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Kate's new appointment comes as the Palace has also revealed that King Charles' birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour will be held on 17 June in London.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that three members of the royal family have been appointed Colonels within the Foot Guards, including Queen Consort Camilla as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

This role was previously held by the Duke of York and has been vacant since he was stripped of his royal titles in January 2022.

The royal family gathered on the balcony for the late Queen's last parade

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales will take the Colonel of the Welsh Guards title from his father.

King Charles and Prince William will ride on horseback during the display next June, while other members of the royal family, including Camilla and Kate, will watch the procession from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed there will be no change to the existing Colonelcies of the other regiments within the Household Division. The Princess Royal remains as Colonel of the Blue and Royals, while the Duke of Kent is Colonel of the Scots Guards.

Trooping the Colour falls six weeks after King Charles III's coronation on Saturday 6 May.

William is now Colonel of the Welsh Guards

The large-scale event has marked the monarch’s official birthday for over 260 years, and will see over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

The parade travels from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and closes with a Royal Air Force fly-past.

