10 foods to eat during a heatwave

Scorching temperatures have hit the UK and with everyone struggling to sleep, commute and work, here are our top foods to keep you cool during this spell of hot weather. Whether they help because of their high-water content, or their refreshing, cooling effects, here is what you need to add to your shopping list this summer…

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are high in the antioxidant lycopene, known as a potent cancer preventer. Red tomatoes are 94 per cent water while the green variety is about 93 per cent H20. Delicious in a salad or perfect in a sandwich, it is easy to slot this fruit into your daily meals.

2. Leafy Greens

Dark leafy greens are composed of 80 – 95 percent water, which makes them very easy to digest. This means they go through the digestive system quickly, giving a cooling sensation in the body.

3. Melon

Cool melon quenches even the most intense thirst and the fruit is abundant throughout the summer months. A simple slice offers a superb, refreshing experience. Melon is low in calories and high in water content (95 per cent), making it an extremely cooling bite to eat.

4.Spicy Peppers

Probably the last thing you fancy in hot weather, but curries and chillies stimulate heat receptors in the mouth, enhancing circulation and causing you to sweat, which cools the body down. However, we aren't too sure how many people will swap a BBQ burger for a spicy curry!

5.Celery

Although it is not true that celery is a zero-calorie food, this veggie is a whopping 95 per cent water. Plus, a cup of chopped celery has only 16 calories!

6. Broccoli

Love it or hate it, broccoli is great for you. It's known as a smart carb and is high in fibre which aids digestion, maintains low blood sugar and prevents constipation. This cruciferous veggie appears dense, but it is actually 91 percent water, although we are sure there are many who argue a glass of water is tastier than this green alternative.

7. Soup

Soup automatically reminds us of a cold, winters day, the kind where it's raining outside and you are wrapped up under a blanket on the sofa, sipping a concoction of chicken and mushroom soup. However, recipes with high fluid content help towards hydration levels and opting for a lighter vegetable soup rather than a heavy meaty soup turns the wintery food choice into a more suitable seasonal option.

8. Berries

Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and cranberries are all very alkaline, yin fruits. They generate a cold energy in the body, according to traditional Chinese medicine.

9.Coconut milk and coconut water

Coconut milk and water contain important nutrients that aid in hydration, meaning that both are not only delicious but also full of health benefits. Lots of recipes include coconut milk as it is a great ingredient to thicken sauces and bulk out meals.

10. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are a great vegetable for the hot summer days as they contain a lot of water to help keep you cool, in fact, cucumbers are 95% water. Make sure to keep them raw as once you cook them, a lot of moisture and water escapes.

