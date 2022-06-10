Why Prince William's Trooping the Colour outfit has changed so much over the years He never fails to attend the Queen's birthday parade

All eyes are on the Duchess of Cambridge and her sartorial prowess when she attends Trooping the Colour, usually wearing one of her go-to favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. But have you noticed how much her husband Prince William's outfit has changed over the years as he's attended the Queen's birthday parade every June?

Ten years ago in 2011 when William was a newlywed, attending his first Trooping the Colour as a married man, the royal looked dapper in a red military uniform.

William was actually wearing his wedding uniform – his Irish Guards outfit to reflect his position as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

He had been appointed the role just a few months before in February 2011 – it was the first time a royal had served in the position – and was required by the Queen to wear his shiny new uniform on his wedding day and at events like Trooping the Colour.

Ever since, the Duke has worn the same uniform as he's ridden on horseback at the Queen's birthday parade and watched the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince William wore his wedding outfit, his Irish Guards uniform, at his first Trooping the Colour as a married man in 2011

His ceremonial look from 2011 consisted of his Order of the Garter sash and star, the Queen's Golden Jubilee medal, and his Royal Air Force wings in a nod to his time working as an RAF helicopter.

But William's Trooping the Colour look has subtly changed over the years. In 2012, he added another medal to his uniform – the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal in honour of her Jubilee celebrations that year.

William was also able to wear his Order of the Thistle star which features the motto, "No one harms me with impunity," on the occasion of being installed by the Queen as a Knight of the Order of the Thistle that year, the highest honour available in Scotland.

By 2013, he had added the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal, his Order of the Thistle star, and his gold aiguillette worn over his right shoulder

In 2013, William added a rather eye-catching gold aiguillette to his uniform, worn over his right shoulder. This was to mark his new role as one of the Queen's aides-de-camp, an appointment that is personally bestowed by the monarch on members of the royal family holding military rank.

For William's most recent appearance at Trooping the Colour earlier this month, his uniform had dramatically changed. On top of his normal regalia, the father-of-three added a third medal to his collection, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee medal.

Because 2022's Trooping the Colour was a 'Collar Day', William wore his Order of the Garter gold chain and his Order of the Thistle green sash

But the most notable difference in his 2022 appearance was probably his green sash and heavy gold link chain worn across his chest. This was because Thursday 2 June, the anniversary of the Queen's coronation, was considered a 'Collar Day'.

On 'Collar Days', royals are required to wear a collar (or chain) of their highest order – in William's case, the Order of the Garter. However, on 'Collar Days', royals cannot wear the collar and riband (or sash) of the same order. They wear the riband of their next highest order – in William's case, Scotland's Order of the Thistle, a green sash instead of the typical blue one he has worn in previous years.

